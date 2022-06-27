Federal funding to boost biodiversity in Long Point

Biodiversity in one of Canada’s most important ecological zones is getting a boost.

The Long Point Biosphere Region, a non-profit charity based in Norfolk County, will receive $485,000 over two years from the federal government to maintain and improve local conservation efforts.

The United Nations designated Long Point as a world biosphere reserve in 1986 due to the region’s diverse array of plant and animal life.

“It’s a globally significant bird migratory route, and we also have a lot of very intact old-growth Carolinian forest,” said Sarah Emons, conservation director with Long Point Biosphere Region.

The tiny Carolinian life zone is home to roughly a quarter of Canada’s species at risk, among them the Blanding’s turtle, eastern fox snake and eastern flowering dogwood.

Emons told The Spectator the funding will go toward the region’s biodiversity conservation project, which is part of a global effort to conserve 25 per cent of terrestrial lands and freshwater areas by 2025.

“This is a big push from Environment and Climate Change Canada to achieve those federal biodiversity commitments,” Emons said.

Many natural areas of Norfolk are already protected through “really exceptional conservation efforts from a wide range of groups,” including local government, farmers, fishing and hunting associations, and naturalist organizations, Emons noted.

But some protected areas may need further work — such as bolstering management plans, eradicating invasive species like garlic mustard and phragmites, or updating species inventories — to meet international conservation criteria.

“We can help them to achieve the standards needed,” Emons said.

The funding for Long Point is part of $11.3 million Ottawa earmarked to reverse biodiversity loss and increase conservation efforts in Canada’s 19 biosphere reserves and the surrounding areas.

“Biosphere reserves are a model for how communities can connect with nature in healthier and more sustainable ways,” Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a press release.

Guilbeault said halting biodiversity loss is a “vital” part of protecting endangered species and addressing climate change while supporting sustainable economic development.

In Long Point, sustainable development means encouraging respectful tourism through the region’s Amazing Places campaign, which directs visitors to significant natural areas like Long Point Bird Observatory and Backus Woods “so they can really form a connection with those natural places,” Emons said.

“That’s the kind of tourism that we welcome,” she said.

Emons said the biosphere is currently beset by environment challenges such as nutrient pollution, wildlife road mortality, and invasive insects and fungi ravaging native beech trees.

Climate change continues to take a toll on the ecosystem as a whole, as seen in warmer lake temperatures, rising water levels and shoreline erosion, she added.

Biodiversity helps ecosystems be resilient, and resilient ecosystems mean fresh water, clean air and arable land for residents, Emons explained.

“(Ecosystems) are working for us. They’re working hard,” she said.

“We need to just help them out any way we can and they pay it back a hundredfold.”

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator