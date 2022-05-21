Federal election seat counts: what we know so far

Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Here is what we know so far after early counting on Saturday night in the Australian federal election.

Is there a clear winner yet?

No, and it’s possible we won’t know a clear result on Saturday night, but it looks highly unlikely the Coalition can retain government, even in minority.

However, a significant national swing to Labor has not eventuated either.

There has been a 2.2% swing to Labor nationally by 8.50pm. If that figure doesn’t increase, Labor will struggle to win an overall majority.

So far the main story has been a huge growth in first preference votes for minor parties and independents, who seem set to win a swag of seats.

The Greens look to have had one of their best results. The party looks increasingly likely to pick up the Queensland seats of Ryan from the LNP and Griffith from Labor, and is also a chance in Brisbane, held by the LNP.

The high number of voters who opted to postal vote might mean that results for some electorates, especially tight contests, may take some time.

How many seats have a clear result?

Several hours into counting, analysts are growing more confident in calling seats, but some seats are too close to call.

Guardian Australia’s election analyst Ben Raue had called 81 seats by 9.10pm. You can read the seats he has called on our results page here.

Have any teal independent seats been called?

Results in these seats are coming through – and the Liberal party looks in trouble.

In the Sydney seat of Wentworth, independent Allegra Spender is comfortably ahead of Liberal MP on primary votes. The Guardian has called this seat for Spender.

Zali Steggall has retained the seat of Warringah on Sydney’s northern beaches. That’s the seat Katherine Deves is contesting for the Liberal party.

In North Sydney, independent Kylea Tink looks a strong chance to take the seat from Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman.

Just north of Warringah, independent Sophie Scamps also appears on track to take the seat of Mackellar from Liberal MP Jason Falinski.

In Kooyong, Monique Ryan is ahead of Liberal MP and treasurer Josh Frydenberg, but counting is still early.

Liberal MP Tim Wilson also looks set to lose his seat of Goldstein to independent candidate Zoe Daniel.

Is it clear which seats have changed hands yet?

Aside from the above teal independent and Greens contests, here are the seats that look most likely to change hands:

In Gilmore on the NSW south coast, there has been a swing away from the Labor MP Fiona Phillips towards Liberal candidate and former NSW transport minister Andrew Constance, with 14 of 64 booths counted.

Early counting in Peter Dutton’s Queensland seat of Dickson looked to be favouring Labor, but he now leads by a narrow margin.

In the seat of Brisbane, LNP MP Trevor Evans appears to have lost support, with Labor and the Greens in contention to take the seat.

In Melbourne, Labor looks to have a swing of 4% towards it in the ultra marginal seat of Chisholm – enough to win the seat if that swing holds.

Labor also looks to be enjoying swings towards it in Reid in NSW and Boothby in South Australia that, if they hold up as counting progresses, should be enough to take the seats.

Labor looks set to win Higgins in Melbourne and Robertson in NSW from the Liberal party.

Labor’s Kristina Keneally is in a close battle with thge independent Dai Le in the western Sydney seat of Fowler.

We’ll be updating this story throughout the night.