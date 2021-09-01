Federal election nominations close in SDSG

SDSG – The riding’s electoral officer has confirmed five candidates are vying for your vote in the upcoming federal election.

Nominations closed August 30 at 2 p.m. and all registered candidates have had their nomination paperwork confirmed by Elections Canada.

In Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry five party candidates have been confirmed, and there are no independent candidates running in this election.

Running in SDSG this fall are:

David Anber – People’s Party of Canada

Eric Duncan – Conservative Party of Canada

Trevor Kennedy – New Democratic Party

Denis Moquin – Liberal Party of Canada

Jeanie Warnock – Green Party of Canada.

Advanced polls are scheduled September 10-13.

Voters can also choose to register to vote by mail via the Elections Canada website at www.elections.ca. Voting by mail requires registration and Elections Canada will send a special ballot to you. If voting by mail, you must register by September 14.

Until September 14, voters can also go to the riding’s Elections Canada office at 835 Campbell Street in Cornwall and vote in person. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays Noon to 4 p.m.

To vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, and be at least 18 years old on election day.

There are three options to prove your identity:

Show a driver’s licence or another government-issued photo identification card with your name, photo, and current address.

Show two pieces of identification with your name and current address on it.

Lastly if you do not have identification, you can declare your identity and address in writing, and have someone who knows you and is assigned to the same polling station as you vouch for you in person.

Voters across Canada head to the polls on September 20.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader