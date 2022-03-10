Federal COVID-19 Relief Saved Child Care For Millions, Report Says

Jonathan Cohn
·5 min read
Federal COVID-19 Relief Saved Child Care For Millions, Report Says

If you are in a working family and have managed to hold on to your child care during the past two years, you may have the federal government to thank, according to a new report.

Child care providers have faced severe financial pressures during the coronavirus pandemic because of lockdowns and absences that reduced their revenue, as well as the need to invest in expensive new safety measures and, most recently, the high cost of retaining or hiring workers in a super-tight labor market.

Literally tens of thousands of child care providers have downsized or shut down, leaving families scrambling to find alternatives ― whether it’s relying on more informal care or just keeping kids at home. It’s one reason so many working parents, especially women, have reduced their hours or dropped out of the U.S. workforce entirely.

But the wave of downsizing and closures in the child care industry would have been way more severe if not for the federal government spending tens of trillions of dollars to prop up child care, the new report says.

An Assessment Of The Recent Past, Roughly

The report comes from The Century Foundation, a nonpartisan liberal think tank. By design, the report appeared on Thursday morning, a day before the one-year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan.

ARP, passed by Democrats on a party-line vote and signed into law by President Joe Biden, was the last and biggest of the major COVID-19 relief acts. It included roughly $40 billion in new spending to support child care providers, who could spend the money on worker compensation, physical improvements and paying off debt from the pandemic, among other uses.

About 75,000 providers avoided closure because of the money, the report says, preserving more than 3 million slots. That would work out to about one-third of the nation’s total supply of child care slots, according to co-author Rasheed Malik, who is director of early childhood policy at the liberal Center for American Progress.

President Joe Biden greets children at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden greets children at the Capitol Child Development Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The report’s calculations draw on data from two independent groups that focus on early childhood: the National Association for the Education of Young Children and Child Care Aware. The report also relies on a separate analysis the Center for American Progress did several years ago.

None of these estimates are anywhere close to definitive, making any extrapolation from them necessarily rough, as Malik and report co-author Julie Kashen readily acknowledged in an interview with HuffPost.

But chronically poor tracking of child care in the U.S. makes it difficult to find more precise numbers, the co-authors said, and the estimates in the report are solid enough to capture the overall impact of federal relief policies.

When Congress puts money into the child care sector, it makes a difference.Julie Kashen, The Century Foundation

“The bottom line is that a significant amount of the childcare sector was stabilized by the COVID relief funding,” said Kashen, who is a senior fellow at The Century Foundation and director of its economic justice program.

Anecdotal evidence backs up that judgment, whether it’s child care facility operators telling reporters how funds saved their establishments or elected officials telling constituents how they’ve put federal money to use.

The money didn’t get to everybody who needed it, and sometimes, it took a while to make its way past familiar bureaucratic obstacles.

But few officials dispute that it’s made a difference, with even partisan Republican governors like Iowa’s Kim Reynolds touting the benefits of the federal rescue money that came from Democrats in Washington.

A Lesson For The Future, Maybe

The report’s nominal focus is the impact of federal relief money designed to help child care providers get through the pandemic. But implicitly, it’s also making the case for a larger, more long-term investment.

Child care was already in something of a crisis even before COVID-19. Providers had a hard time finding enough qualified workers because the pay was so low, but they couldn’t raise salaries without charging more ― something that was nearly impossible with so many families struggling to afford existing fees and government assistance so limited.

The result was a lot of stressed-out families and a lot of low-quality care.

Biden and Democratic leaders came into office promising to address these long-term problems and eventually made an even bigger child care initiative part of the “Build Back Better” legislation they put together last year.

They are still hoping to pass some form of that legislation through a compromise with Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia whose objections have effectively killed Build Back Better in its current form. Manchin has, in the past, signaled his support for parts of the Democratic early childhood agenda, giving advocates hope that it could be part of any final deal that emerges from negotiations.

But the Democratic child care proposal has run into plenty of criticism from other sources across the political spectrum, with some analysts and advocates arguing that the proposal is too big and would impose too much regulation, and others arguing that it’s too small and wouldn’t do enough to guarantee access.

The Century Foundation’s report doesn’t address those concerns. But its authors, both of whom advised lawmakers putting together the Build Back Better proposal, think the record of federal child care spending during the pandemic ought to build confidence that a longer-term initiative will help.

“What we see here is that when Congress puts money into the child care sector, it makes a difference,” Kashen said. “But that was temporary money and, at the end of it, we’re only going to be closer to where we were before, which wasn’t very good. And so it reinforces the need for more comprehensive investments into building the system.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Marble Mountain skiers stranded for hours following lift malfunction

    As many as 250 people were left stranded after a malfunction shut down a ski lift at Marble Mountain Saturday. Firefighters, search and rescue groups from around the region, and ski patrol trainees all worked together to evacuate the lift, a process which took between two and a half to three hours. Some skiers spent that time suspended in the air as high as 60 feet, or three stories. "Everyone was very cold," says Marble Mountain operations manager Richard Wells. "Anyone on a four pack, they wer

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.