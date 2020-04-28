New federal COVID-19 projections coming later this morning

Federal health officials will give an updated picture later this morning of how Canada is expected to weather the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, first released the federal government's COVID-19 modelling on April 9. Those projections included a number of scenarios and long-term forecasts, including a death toll of between 11,000 and 22,000 over the course of the pandemic — even with ongoing physical distancing and other disease control measures.

The earlier modelling also included a shorter-term forecast, projecting between 22,580 and 31,850 reported cases and between 500 and 700 deaths in Canada by April 16.

However, by that mid-April date the number of Canadians who died because of COVID-19 topped 1,200 — more than double the lower estimates from the federal projections.

As of Tuesday morning, Canada has more than 48,000 reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,700 deaths.

The first round of federal projections differed greatly depending on the level of physical distancing. Some provinces, like Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Ontario, have already released tentative plans to ease those restrictions.

The health officials will hold a media technical briefing on the new data and modelling at 12 p.m. ET and CBC News will carry it live.