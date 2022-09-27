Federal court says California ban on private ICE detention facilities is unconstitutional

Kevin Rector
·5 min read
ADELANTO CA AUGUST 31, 2017 --- Adelanto Detention Facility where there have long been accused by detainees of medical neglect, poor treatment by guards, lack of response to complaints and other problems.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A California law aimed at closing privately run immigration detention facilities in the state, including those run by the GEO Group, was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court Monday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A California law banning private prisons and immigrant detention facilities in the state violates the U.S. Constitution when applied to facilities operated on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a federal appellate court ruled Monday.

State officials said they were "deeply disappointed" in the decision.

The 11-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals found that the 2019 law in question — Assembly Bill 32 — specifically violated the Constitution's "Supremacy Clause," which precludes states from interfering with the enforcement of federal laws.

The case began when the federal government and one of its contractors, the GEO Group, each sued the state over the law and requested its implementation be halted through an injunction. Those requests were denied by a lower district court.

The appellate court Monday undid the lower court decision denying the injunction, and sent the case back down to be reconsidered in light of the Supremacy Clause violations that it found.

Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen, an Obama appointee, wrote for the court that AB32 "would override the federal government’s decision, pursuant to discretion conferred by Congress, to use private contractors to run its immigration detention facilities," subjecting ICE decisions to state approval.

Under the Supremacy Clause, Nguyen wrote, "California cannot exert this level of control."

In a dissent joined by two other judges on the panel, Chief Judge Mary H. Murguia, also an Obama appointee, disagreed, arguing AB 32 was valid because it did not directly regulate or discriminate against the federal government.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta wrote the bill when he was an assemblyman in the state legislature. In a statement to The Times, his office said it was still reviewing the decision Monday but was "deeply disappointed" with it.

"Assembly Bill 32 was enacted to protect the health and welfare of Californians and recognized the federal government's own documented concerns with for-profit, private prisons and detention facilities," Bonta's office said. "At the California Department of Justice, we'll continue to do our part to stand up for the dignities and rights of everyone in our state."

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in October 2019, and his office has defended it since. On Monday, it said "for-profit, private prisons contribute to over-incarceration and do not reflect California values," and that it was reviewing the court's decision "to evaluate next steps."

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment. Neither the GEO Group nor its attorneys in the case responded to requests for comment.

Immigrant advocates submitted written arguments in the case, in which they accused the GEO Group and other private prison operators in the state of allowing poor conditions and substandard medical care for detainees. The companies have denied the allegations.

Some of those same advocates decried the court's decision Monday as giving short shrift to the state's legitimate interest in combatting such abuses within its borders.

"What I think is really missing from this decision is any sort of recognition of the harm inflicted on people and families by these facilities," said Hamid Yazdan Panah, advocacy director for the organization Immigrant Defense Advocates.

AB 32 prohibited new private detention contracts in the state, and set a 2028 deadline for closing down existing private facilities.

It would impact thousands of immigration beds in the state. The Florida-based GEO Group has said it would also cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue.

Private prisons are a multibillion-dollar industry in the U.S., where they operate in dozens of states. They also have become heavily politicized, with the Obama and Biden administrations professing a desire to reduce their use, while the Trump Administration welcomed them.

The GEO Group sued California over its law in December 2019, shortly after federal officials in the Trump administration signed 15-year contracts worth nearly $6.5 billion with GEO and two other companies that run four private immigrant detention centers in California.

Those contracts were intended to double detention space in California to nearly 7,200 beds, at a time when more than 50,000 immigrants were detained by ICE nationwide.

Joining the GEO Group in suing the state, the federal government has argued — including under Biden — that the state law left it in an impossible situation and represented an overreach by the state.

In its decision Monday, the appellate court found that, even if directed at contractors, the state law had profound impacts on the federal government's efforts to enforce its immigration laws. Nguyen wrote it would require ICE "to entirely transform its approach to detention in the state or else abandon its California facilities."

The law was additionally problematic, the court found, because California already bars local governments from entering into their own immigration detention contracts. ICE does not operate its own facilities, instead partnering with contractors and governments.

The 9th Circuit did not explicitly direct the lower court to stop the state law from being enforced. Instead, the appellate court ordered the lower court to reconsider the request based on its analysis of the Supremacy Clause and on several other factors that the law dictates be considered, such as the likely harm that would be suffered by the parties if the court didn't intervene, as well the public's interests.

Jackie Gonzalez, Immigrant Defense Advocates' policy director, said any such analysis, if done correctly, should weigh in favor of the state's ban.

"There's no doubt that a law that puts the lives and humanity of people over profits ... is in the public interest," she said.

Panah, her colleague, said while the court suggested in its ruling that the state law left ICE with few options for enforcing the nation's immigration laws, that simply isn't true.

"You can enforce immigration laws in this country without incarcerating or detaining tens of thousands of people for profit," he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Canadian women face Fiji in final international test before Rugby World Cup

    SUVA, Fiji — Canada plays its final test match ahead of next month's Women's Rugby World Cup when it takes on Fiji on Friday at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The third-ranked Canadians are en route to New Zealand, where they open Pool B play against No. 13 Japan on Oct. 9 (New Zealand time) before facing No. 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U.S. Fiji, ranked 21st in the world, is in Pool C with top-ranked England, No. 4 France and No. 11 South Africa. Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the Fiji test “our fi

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.