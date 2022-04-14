FEDERAL COURT (CANADA) HOLDS THAT MUNCHKIN DIAPER PAIL REFILLS INFRINGE ANGELCARE'S DIAPER GENIE PATENTS

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Angelcare (Le Holding Angelcare Inc. and its affiliate Angelcare Canada Inc.), a market leader in baby and pet care products, today announces a judgment, issued by the Federal Court (Canada), which finds that Munchkin, Inc. and Munchkin Baby Canada Ltd ("Munchkin") have infringed and induced consumers to infringe various patents owned by Angelcare that cover the technology of its Diaper Genie system.

"We are very satisfied with the outcome of the court's decision," affirms Maurice Pinsonnault, Founder and Owner of Angelcare. "We vigorously and successfully defended our patented innovations, and we will continue to do so as a means to secure our leadership in the market."

Munchkin, a competitor of Angelcare in the field of diapering products, has been selling four models of replacement refills for Angelcare's Diaper Genie system since 2012. Munchkin sold these refills under various brands, including retailer private labels, its Nursery Fresh value brand and its own Munchkin / Arm & Hammer brand. Angelcare launched an action for patent infringement against Munchkin in early 2016.

In its recent judgment, the Federal Court found that the first three models of refills launched by Munchkin infringe Angelcare's patents. The fourth model that is currently on the market also infringes a patent when combined with Munchkin's own PAIL and STEP diaper pails. The Court found that consumers who used certain Munchkin refills in Munchkin's pails or in certain Diaper Genie systems in Canada also infringe Angelcare's patents, and that Munchkin is liable for that infringement. In reaching this conclusion, the Court held that "the very business model adopted by Munchkin was to use the Diaper Genie diaper pails in order to sell its cassettes" and that "[t]here is no doubt that Munchkin knew it was influencing" consumers to infringe the patents.

"Millions of households around the globe have trusted and relied on us for their baby and pet care needs," maintains Bonnie Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Angelcare. "Innovation has been an integral part of our organization for 25 years, and we will continue to prioritize R&D investment in strategic product development in our roadmap for continued growth."

Notably, and despite Munchkin's attack on the validity of the various asserted patents, the Court found that claims of every patent were inventive and valid, confirming Angelcare's position as an innovator in the diapering field. With over 500 million well-recognized and trusted products sold around the world, Angelcare will continue to focus on delighting customers with pioneering ideas and new brands that address consumers' needs.

About Angelcare

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this constant devotion to innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie, Litter Genie, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcarefamily.com

