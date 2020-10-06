Federal budget summary: all the key points at a glance

Guardian staff
Photograph: Dan Peled/AAP

The government has handed down a budget designed to pull Australia out of the most severe global economic crisis since the Great Depression thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know at a glance.

Related: After a bastard of a year, the Coalition unveils a budget of heroic optimism. But will it work? | Katharine Murphy

Taxes

  • More than 11 million Australians will receive tax cuts with a permanent cut of $47 a week for high-income earners.

  • Middle-income earners will also receive a one-off $21 with extension of the low and middle-income tax offset into 2020-21.

  • From 2020-21, the upper limit of the 19% personal income tax bracket will rise to $45,000 and the 32.5% marginal tax rate upper threshold will lift from $90,000 to $120,000.

Jobs

  • The Morrison government will pay businesses up to $200 per week to hire young Australians as part of a $4bn budget measure that aims to reverse an increase in youth unemployment during the recession.

  • The new incentive will target firms that employ young workers who had previously been receiving jobseeker.

  • It follows Sunday’s announcement of expanded training subsidies, with the government pledging to cover half the wages of 100,000 new apprenticeships and traineeships.

Welfare

  • The government has announced two additional economic support payments of $250 to pensioners and other eligible recipients, worth $2.6bn.

  • Extension of the jobkeeper payment support for a further six months until 28 March 2021.

  • Extension of the coronavirus supplement until 31 December 2020 at a rate of $250 per fortnight from 25 September 2020.

  • The budget doesn’t provide any clarity about the future of jobseeker payment rates after Christmas.

Related: Federal budget 2020 live: Josh Frydenberg delivers speech to parliament amid record debt

Education

  • $1bn will be injected into Australia’s university research sector.

  • Funding for 50,000 online short courses to upskill workers and unemployed Australians in teaching, health, science, information technology and agriculture.

  • $299m to provide an additional 12,000 undergraduate university places in 2021.

Small business

  • Businesses with a turnover of less than $5bn – all but the top 1% – will be able to deduct the full cost of capital assets purchased after budget night and first used or installed by 30 June 2022.

  • Small and medium businesses will also be able to apply “full expensing” to second-hand assets; businesses earning $50m to $500m will be able to do so for assets of less than $150,000.

  • Companies with turnover up to $5bn will be able to offset losses against previous profits on which tax has been paid, to generate a refund.

  • Exempting from the 47% fringe benefits tax employer-provided retraining activities to employees who are redeployed to a different role in the business.

  • $4.5bn investment in NBN Co and $29.2m to accelerate the rollout of the 5G network.

Health

  • 23,000 new packages for older Australians waiting to receive at home care, at a cost of $1.6bn.

  • $2.3bn in announced funding for investment in Covid-19 treatments and vaccines and funding for the listing of new drugs on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme, including Lynparza for women diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

  • $750m in funding for Covid-19 testing and $171m for the extended operation of up to 150 dedicated respiratory clinics to manage and diagnose Covid-19 cases.

  • $798.8m for the National Disability Insurance Agency and NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission.

  • A targeted capital gains tax exemption for granny flat arrangements where there is a formal written agreement, applying to arrangements with older Australians or those with a disability.

Environment

  • The Morrison government’s environment and energy budgets consist largely of pre-announced items, including funding for its technology roadmap for reducing Australia’s emissions and $52m for the expansion of Australia’s gas industry.

  • Tuesday’s budget reiterated the government’s plan to fund the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (Arena) for a further 10 years from 2022 to a total of $1.4bn. Over the next four years, the agency will receive $223.9m.

  • The government is spending $50m on carbon capture and storage to fund pilot projects it claims will “dramatically cut” emissions from industrial facilities and there is $70.4m over five years for a regional hydrogen export hub.

  • The environment minister, Sussan Ley, said the government would spend $67.4m on oceans and marine ecosystems.

  • Earlier this year the government announced $25m to reduce the timeframes for approvals for major projects. Tuesday night’s budget adds an extra $12m in funding over the next two years.

  • There is $52.9m for investments in gas – announced in September – including $10.9m for planning of gas infrastructure.

  • The government will spend $249.6m over four years on waste and recycling policies, including $190m for a recycling modernisation fund for new infrastructure to sort plastic, paper, tyres and glass waste and $233.4m to upgrade facilities at national parks.

Related: Less Thatcher, more vanilla slice: Frydenberg’s 2020 Australian budget packs a sugar hit | Amy Remeikis

Infrastructure

  • $14bn in new and accelerated infrastructure projects over the next four years in every state and territory, including Melbourne to Brisbane inland rail and Western Sydney international (Nancy-Bird Walton) airport

  • $3bn towards shovel-ready projects to support further job creation and economic recovery, including for small scale road safety projects.

Housing

  • An additional 10,000 places in first home loan deposit scheme in 2020-21 to support the purchase of a new home or a newly built home.

Super

  • Australians will automatically keep their superannuation fund when they change employers, stopping the creation of unintended multiple accounts.

  • A new online YourSuper comparison tool will help people compare the performance of funds which will be required to meet an annual performance test.