Federal budget and the local journalism initiative beats

CANADA—On March 28 Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled the 2023 federal budget.

National media coverage of the proposed budget has focused on the expanded dental benefit, tax credits to stimulate the transition to green energy and what has been dubbed “the grocery rebate.”

Picking through the budget reveals four budget items to watch that could have an impact on the environment, mental health and addictions and crime and justice on Manitoulin Island.

The budget proposes $650 million over 10 years to protect freshwater across Canada. Part of this money will be used to support monitoring, assessment and restoration work in the Great Lakes.

The budget proposes $184 million over three years to continue work with provincial governments, in partnership with First Nations communities and other stakeholders to protect species at risk.

The Local Food Infrastructure Fund is set to receive a $10 million top up in the proposed 2023 budget. This fund is aimed at community-based, not-for-profit organizations with a mission to reduce food insecurity by establishing and strengthening their local food system through investing in infrastructure to produce, store and deliver locally-sourced food in a sustainable manner.

The federal government provides funding every year to other levels of government, community-led and not-for-profit organizations to tackle the opioid crisis. Budget 2023 provides $359.2 million over the next five years to renew the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy. This includes $144 million in funding through the Substance Use and Addiction Program to support community-based programs that work on safer supply of drugs, supervised consumption sites and other evidence-based health interventions.

Also, $20.2 million of the total is earmarked for the Public Health Agency of Canada to develop a new community-based program to prevent substance use among young people.

