Federal budget doesn't do enough to end housing crisis, Sask. experts say

·7 min read
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons Thursday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press - image credit)
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons Thursday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press - image credit)

Though the latest federal budget included a focus on housing issues, some Saskatchewan residents and housing advocates say it doesn't meet the mark on solving those problems.

The 2022 budget, unveiled Thursday, has been dubbed the "housing budget," with $10.1 billion in spending over five years directed at housing, including measures to get more people into homes of their own.

"I still don't see myself ever owning a house," said Saskatoon resident Justine Yantz. "It seems kind of an impossible dream to me right now, since we can't even save up any money."

Yantz, a single mother of a 10-year-old daughter who has been diagnosed with autism, myotonic dystrophy and an intellectual disability, receives $955 from the province per month under the Saskatchewan Income Support program.

Close to $700 goes for her rent and the remainder barely covers her utilities.

Yantz said her expenses have increased in the past couple of months, with inflation climbing.

"I can't buy things I used to buy, like books or clothing for my daughter.… We've never been this broke before."

Submitted by Justine Yantz
Submitted by Justine Yantz

The budget includes $475 million for a round of one-time direct payments of $500 to "those facing housing affordability challenges," the federal government says.

But Yantz, who says she has to use her child care benefits to pay bills, doesn't see herself represented in the budget.

"I don't think $500 is enough. It doesn't even cover my rent."

'Clearly not a homelessness budget solution'

The federal government's spending plan does little for renters, says Toby Esterby, chair at Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership — a non-profit focused on homelessness and affordable housing.

"Seeing this budget and other policies till now, they look at renters as second-class home occupiers," he said.

Esterby said renters face high eviction rates, with many behind in payments, and the one time-payment of $500 for people facing affordability issues wouldn't even cover two weeks' of rent for most.

As well, he says most people struggling with homelessness "can't get an appointment at a bank," so "it's arrogant and insulting to create a program that you need an account and ID and electronic connection to receive those funds."

Shaun Salen
Shaun Salen

The budget also extends the federal rapid housing initiative, pledging $1.5 billion over two years to create at least 6,000 new housing units to help combat homelessness.

That's a step toward the right direction, but creating more houses alone cannot solve the housing crisis, said Esterby.

"It's a small, small percentage of the need. We would need at least 20 per cent of those 6,000 units just for Saskatoon, and it's supposed to do the whole country. Clearly not enough," he said.

He also said the rapid housing initiative should include city-specific solutions, since what may work in Toronto or Vancouver might not necessarily work in Saskatoon or Regina.

Proper consultation with people in need and organizations that work with those people would have led to better solutions, Esterby said, but the budget instead caters to addressing housing affordability for those with median incomes.

"This is a housing budget solution. It's clearly not a homelessness budget solution," he said. "You can't solve homelessness by building a bunch of $300,000 homes."

$500 payment a 'Band-Aid solution'

Len Usiskin is the executive director of Quint Development Corp. — a not-for-profit that works to providing affordable and transitional housing in Saskatoon for people who face renting challenges.

He said while $10 billion in spending over five years sounds like a lot of money, it won't go far when spread out across the country.

He says in September, Quint issued eviction notices to 11 tenants — about the number of notices they'd normally issue in an entire year.

"We've seen the situation get worse over the last quarter of 2021. Between October and December, we've seen the amount of people in arrears increase significantly," he said.

The $500 one-time payment seems like a "Band-Aid solution," he said, with few details attached and no definitions around how "people facing affordability" challenges will be defined.

Submitted by Len Usiskin
Submitted by Len Usiskin

He said Ottawa should have looked at expanding the Canada Housing Benefit, which "subsidizes people's rent on an ongoing basis."

He also wants to see support for "affordable rental non-profit providers, so that then we can subsidize maintenance costs and provide support."

Jason Childs, an associate professor of economics at the University of Regina, said the budget is more focused on urban centres like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal than Saskatchewan or Alberta, and notes $10 billion in spending is a small fraction of the $450 billion budget.

"We're talking about $2 billion in spending every year. Every year in Canada, the investment in residential construction is $250 billion. This is not going to radically move the needle anywhere," Childs said.

CBC
CBC

Part of the $10 billion in spending is a new housing accelerator fund — worth $4 billion over five years — to help municipalities speed up housing development, aiming to create 100,000 new housing units in the next five years.

He's optimistic about the fund, but said 100,000 units will not meet the demand, as Canada's immigration inflow each year is getting higher.

Canada's 2021‒2023 immigration plan aims to add 411,000 permanent residents in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023.

"The accelerator fund might shrink the permitting time [for housing construction], but none of it is really going to alter the supply of housing relative to demand," he said.

As well, the target of 6,000 new housing units through the rapid housing initiative "will alone be swallowed by Toronto, and won't be enough for Saskatchewan or anywhere else," said Childs.

"This is a headline budget — all about generating headlines," with "a lot of incoherence," he said.

'"It's trying to do six different things, half of which contradicts the other half."

It won't solve the housing problem in the immediate future, especially with inflation at a 30-year high, Childs said.

"This budget basically told the Bank of Canada, you are on your own to fix inflation, so we are probably looking at 1.5 per cent increase in interest rates in six months."

In a statement Friday, Saskatchewan's premier also took aim at the federal budget, saying it "misses the mark for provincial priorities" such as the Canada Health Transfer and initiatives for the energy sector

"This federal budget continues to invest in programming without having the incentives to stimulate the economy to pay for it in the future," Scott Moe's emailed statement said.

Some relief for home buyers

Childs said the budget does not respond to the needs of those with minimum wage — something Manish Shamnani, a mortgage associate with Regina's Dominion Lending Centres, also notes.

"A person with minimum wage absolutely can't afford a home unless they're willing to go for a smallest condo," said Shamnani.

However, the new tax-free savings account introduced in the budget — which would give first-time home buyers the chance to save up to $40,000 with tax-deductible contributions and withdrawals — will be helpful for first-time buyers, he said.

And the accelerator fund is a step in the right direction, but the "market is already crazy, with high demand and low supply" in places like the Greater Toronto Area, he said.

Submitted by Manish Shamnani
Submitted by Manish Shamnani

In Saskatchewan, Shamnani said the housing market has seen relatively stable inventory.

"In the coming months, the demand will still be there, mortgage rates will go on the higher side, but I don't think the prices of the houses in Saskatoon will go down," he said.

"A big part is 'what is the definition of affordable housing?'"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pageau scores 3 goals, Isles beat Devils for 4th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three goals and an assist, and the New York Islanders held off the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday to extend their winning streak to a season-high four straight games. Former Devil Cory Schneider made 27 saves in his first NHL start since March 6, 2020. The 36-year-old goaltender was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League last month with Ilya Sorokin sidelined and Semyon Varlamov needing a break. Kyle Palmieri added New York's other goa

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.