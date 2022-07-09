Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War

·3 min read

TRURO, N.S. — The soldiers comprising the only all-Black unit to fight for Canada during the First World War experienced systemic hate and racism before, during and after their time in uniform, the Prime Minister said on Saturday as he formally apologized for the treatment they endured.

Justin Trudeau offered the apology as descendants of the No. 2 Construction battalion's 600 members gathered in Truro, N.S., on the same grounds where the unit formed prior to deployment overseas in March 1917.

Trudeau said he was there to apologize for the appalling way the patriots were treated.

"As a country, we failed to recognize their contributions for what they were -- their backbreaking work, their sacrifice, their willingness to put their country before their self," Trudeau told the crowd.

Hundreds of Black men in Canada were turned away when they volunteered to fight overseas in 1914 because they weren't wanted in what was considered a white man's war.

Following two years of protests, the Canadian military received approval in 1916 to establish the segregated, non-combat battalion and more than 300 of those who enlisted were from Nova Scotia.

Only a few of its members would see combat, mainly because the battalion was repeatedly told its help wasn't wanted on the front lines, and they received no public recognition when they returned home.

The unit supported three major forestry operations while overseas, working lumber mills and maintaining roads and railway equipment.

Some members assisted in constructing a narrow gauge logging railroad. They also supervised Russian soldiers sent to their camp as labourers.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have said the systemic racism endured by the men of No. 2 Construction Battalion qualifies as hateful conduct.

"For the overt racism of turning Black volunteers away to sacrifice their lives for all -- we are sorry," Trudeau said as descendants of the battalion applauded.

"For not letting Black service members fight alongside their white compatriots, for denying members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion the care and support they deserved -- we are sorry. For failing to honour and commemorate the contribution of No. 2 Construction Battalion and their descendants, for the blatant anti-Black hate and racism that denied these men dignity in life and death – we are sorry."

Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand told the crowd that she is committed to taking action to change the culture of the Canadian Armed Forces to make them more inclusive and diverse.

"I am committed to eliminating systemic racism so that the discrimination faced by the No. 2 Construction Battalion, and those who followed, never happens again," she said.

Many of the descendants of the battalion members said they were pleased with the apology and the fact more people will learn of the unit's history.

"I'm really proud. It's been a long time coming," said Master Corp. Nolan Reddick from New Glasgow, N.S.

The 21-year veteran of the Armed Forces said his great-uncle George Reddick served in the battalion and often mentioned the poor quality of the boots given to the Black soldiers compared to those given to their white comrades.

Reddick said his great-uncle said the people of France treated them better than Canadians at home.

Tamara Tynes Powell from Truro said the history of the battalion can't be hidden anymore.

Her grandfather's uncle, Jack Tynes, was a member of the battalion, and she said the apology helps provide the respect the men deserve.

"The apology shows that even though they were treated less than human men, they are more than heroes now," she said.

Trudeau announced that next year, during Black History Month, the Royal Canadian Mint will issue a pure silver collector coin honouring the No. 2 Construction Battalion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Historic Quebec City site blanketed in life jackets to call attention to refugee crisis

    The tide of the St. Lawrence River fills and empties the moat surrounding the historic Royal Battery in Quebec City's Petit Champlain neighbourhood. And from now until October, thousands of life vests of all shapes and sizes attached to the old greystone walls of the battery will float with the tide. In all, 2,000 life jackets adorn those walls — part of an exhibition simply called Life Jackets, by Chinese artist and humanitarian activist Ai Weiwei. The display is an effort to raise awareness ab

  • Cybersecurity analyst doesn't believe Rogers outage caused by malicious attack

    Cybersecurity analyst Steven Lachance explains what he believes happened to Rogers' networks, and says it's hard to tell if service will return in a matter of hours or days.

  • Garden suites now legal in Toronto after appeal fails. But opponents still speaking out

    Lai Chung Liu and Diogo Pinto had their extended family in mind when they bought a much bigger property than they'd need last year. "Units with in-law suites are really expensive and very desirable by investors so we instead looked for a big backyard," Pinto said. When Toronto city council passed a bylaw in February that would allow garden suites, that sounded like the perfect solution. A garden suite is "usually located in the backyard of an existing house, but separate and detached from the ma

  • Shinzo Abe's legacy

    'He wanted Japan to be respected on the global stage in the way that he felt was deserved'

  • This Windsor-based athlete is changing the image of South Asian pro wrestlers

    One body slam at a time, Bhupinder Gujjar is changing the image of South Asian professional wrestlers. While they're often painted as evil personas, or "heels," the Windsor-based wrestler is a "babyface" — a good guy. And Gujjar says he hopes to spread the idea in North America that Indian wrestlers can win by fair play. Gujjar is signed with Border City Wrestling (BCW) and Impact Wrestling. He's also in Border City Wrestling's show at the Essex Fun Fest on Sunday. He spoke with Windsor Morning'

  • Thousands rescued at flood-hit Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir

    Emergency workers rescued thousands of pilgrims after flash floods triggered by sudden rains swept through their makeshift camps during an annual Hindu pilgrimage to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Saturday. Authorities suspended the pilgrimage for two days as rains continued to lash the region. Teams of rescuers from India’s military, paramilitary and police as well as disaster management officials combed through the slippery mountain tracks and used thermal imaging devices, sniffer dogs and through-the-wall radars to locate dozens of missing.

  • Canada-wide internet outage is also affecting Windsor-Essex, border

    The Rogers cellular and internet networks were down in areas across Canada on Friday, causing technical difficulties, including in Windsor-Essex and at the Ontario-Michigan border. Some CBC News broadcasting has been impacted by the outage as well. CBC Windsor heard reports of Interac financial services being down across the region, meaning some businesses were not able to accept debit payments. WATCH | Shoppers deal with downed services following Rogers outage: The Canada Border Services Agency

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.

  • Dubas, Maple Leafs need to turn slim draft pickings into value

    Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas will no doubt be busy at the 2022 NHL Draft as he seeks to add value to the Leafs roster, despite only have three total picks, as he did in 2021.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Adam Svensson maintains lead in PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

    NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Canada's Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness. Svensson of Surrey, B.C., had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog. Play was delayed for five hours, 20 minutes, with half the field unable to finish the round. The rain softened the greens even more than the first round, where

  • Joy Drop: Moments to celebrate as history continues to be made in women's sports

    Friends, we are into summer with some pep in our step! There are drafts, tournaments, qualifiers and championships in the sports world. And some of them are firsts but most are pure joy! The UEFA Women's Championships have begun! As the popularity of women soccer grows globally, there is a way to cheer, support and even take interest in this thrilling tournament. If you are in Canada there are some sites that offer tips on where and how to to watch this European tournament. Keep an eye out for p

  • Lukaku returns to Inter, but what went wrong with Chelsea?

    Romelu Lukaku has come back to Inter after a disappointing year with Chelsea, so what went wrong?

  • Marc-Andre Fleury returning to Wild on 2-year deal

    Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is officially off the market after inking a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi