Federal agents investigate boat carrying drugs at Haulover Park marina, officials say

Federal agents investigated a boat with drugs on board after the vessel arrived to a Miami Beach marina Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

The boat was searched at Bill Bird Marina at Haulover Park, located at 10800 Collins Avenue, said Adam Hoffner, division chief with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami operations.

Details were not immediately available regarding how much contraband was on board, the size of the vessel nor the types of drugs.

“It’s a drug investigation that is still ongoing,” Hoffner told the Herald.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.