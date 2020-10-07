Federal Agent Busted for Alleged QAnon Threat Against a Boss

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who apparently embraced the pro-Trump conspiracy movement QAnon has been arrested after allegedly threatening an agency higher-up over a litany of imaginary crimes.

The charges against CBP officer Alberto Almeida, which were filed in New Jersey federal court last week and have not been previously reported, is the latest example of the traction QAnon’s dangerous brand of right-wing disinformation seems to be gaining within the ranks of law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, Almeida sent “numerous” menacing messages via text and social media to Edward Fox, CBP’s assistant port director for Newark, New Jersey, over the past nine months.

The messages, which came via text and social media, referenced deranged tropes pushed by QAnon, which pushes the baseless idea that the world is controlled by a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles in the Democratic Party, who, in an echo of earlier anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, drink childrens' blood to stay alive. QAnon fans believe that President Trump, along with members of the military and federal law enforcement, will soon carry out mass arrests and executions of his political opponents.

Almeida’s unhinged accusations against Fox included involvement in the Sept. 11 terror attacks and a child-trafficking ring that QAnon supporters have convinced themselves is run by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Attention CBP Assistant Port Director Ed Fox in Newark,” Almeida posted to his own Facebook page.

“The next time I come to Newark Airport I am bringing Donald Trump and the U.S. Military down on your f****** head for your involvement in Hillary/Maxwell/Epstein’s child trafficking ring and 9/11. You f****** treasonous pedophile,” Almeida’s post continued. “Trump takes down Hillary, JFK JR (US MILITARY) takes down the Mossad, and I take you down b****, that’s how this worked. Tick Tock. #WWG1WGA”

That might seem like gibberish, but there’s a method to the madness.

QAnon followers, who often use the slogan “WWG1WGA,” or “Where we go one, we go all,” believe there exists a so-called “deep state” within the D.C. power structure linked to Clinton and a web of purported enablers including the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in federal lockup last August, and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Q acolytes believe this nonexistent confederation is behind a plot to bring down Trump—and that the late JFK Jr., who they claim is not dead but hiding out in Pennsylvania, will soon emerge as Trump’s 2020 running mate.

Although the claims may seem comedic, the FBI in fact considers QAnon a domestic terror threat, with the potential to carry out violent acts. On Oct. 6, Facebook banned QAnon-related accounts across all of its platforms, defining it as a “militarized social movement.” Still, otherwise intelligent-seeming people somehow keep falling for it. Over the summer, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn expressed his support for the admittedly delusional conspiracy, seeming to “induct” several others into the fold. President Trump has refused to renounce the group, arguing that “they like me.”

Almeida is the first known CBP officer to be charged with a QAnon-related crime.

While only a small percentage of American law enforcement officers have so far been outed as QAnon adherents, law enforcement insiders who spoke to The Daily Beast expressed alarm at the idea of armed men and women subscribing at all to a conspiracy as outwardly irrational as QAnon.

Former CBP internal affairs chief James Tomsheck said his personal reaction to the Almeida charges was one of “shock and dismay.” Tomsheck said now would be the time for agency officials to begin an administrative inquiry into Almeida, regardless of what happens in court.

“If the employee is espousing violent ideology, he certainly could be found unsuitable for employment and terminated—independent of any criminal acts he may have committed,” Tomsheck told The Daily Beast.

In response to a request for comment, a CBP spokesperson said, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously, but none more so than alleged threats to members of the public or other CBP employees. As shown in the criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the allegations against CBP [officer] Almeida are being investigated by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility. CBP does not comment on ongoing investigations or pending litigation."