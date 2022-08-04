Federal agency investigating after 1 reported dead in a Kentucky plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed it’s investigating a plane crash in Cynthiana.

According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport. One woman was pronounced dead on scene and a man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The NTSB said the plane was a Piper J3C-65. Investigators told WKYT the plane nose-dived into a grass field and weather could have been a factor in the crash.

The NTSB is an independent federal agency that investigates every civil aviation accident in the United States as well as other significant accidents.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also been called to the scene to investigate, according to WKYT.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.