Fed up players sound off on MLB's 72-game proposal, which includes Sunday deadline

It was Major League Baseball’s turn to send a proposal to the players union on Friday.

If you’ve been following this excruciating saga from the beginning, then you already know what happened next.

To the trash that one goes.

That gif from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty set the tone. What followed was further proof that the players are beyond the point of being annoyed and frustrated. They are fed up.

MLB’s latest proposal not only fell short of the players’ steadfast demands, but put in place a hard deadline. As Yahoo Sports’ sources have confirmed, the players have until Sunday to accept. That’s two full days to mull over a proposal that several players had publicly rejected in less than two hours.

Here’s why their anger is reaching a boiling point.

Proposal details

MLB’s latest proposal calls for a 72-game season.

Of greater interest to the players, they would only be guaranteed 70 percent of their prorated salaries for the regular season. That number would grow to 83 percent if the postseason is completed.

As many players have noted, it's basically the same proposal MLB has been offering for the last month. Only with different words and slightly different math.

The union has asserted since the beginning that its not willing to back off a March 26 agreement that guaranteed the players full prorated salaries based on the number of games played. The owners argue that additional pay cuts are necessary due to a ‘lack of revenue’ if games are played without fans.

The players simply aren’t buying that argument. At least not without proof. So far, that proof has not been provided. Until it is, they will not willingly accept anything less than 100 percent.

To explain all of this in video form, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen put together this creative clip on what the players hear every time a new proposal comes from the league.

The League and players explained in Father/son duo titled “Juice vs Water.”

(Forgive my delayed voice) pic.twitter.com/9Zi8ncvpQW — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 12, 2020

Players are fed up

Flaherty and McCutchen weren’t the only players willing to express themselves. Several others, including the always outspoken Trevor Bauer, quickly weighed in as well.

Just so y’all know, 70% of prorated salaries at 72 games is the exact same as...wait for it...full prorated salary at 48. Nothing to see here. Same exact offer in different clothing. Just a reallocation of risk. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 12, 2020

The owners’ whole strategy from the beginning has been this. Play as few regular season games as possible to limit player cost as much as possible. Play as many post season games as possible to drive revenue as high as possible. They’re more than happy to play only 50 games... — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 12, 2020

Ok, so..... owners want them to play 72 games and only pay them for 50.... (that’s what the percentages show) and if players don’t want that, then they’ll have to play a 48 game season, but get paid for all 48 at full pro-rated. This is such garbage. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) June 12, 2020

It expired as soon as they hit send. https://t.co/vK5UrRANrb — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) June 12, 2020

The message is clear. We’re together. We won’t be fooled. We won’t give in.

What happens next?

In the same March 26 agreement promising players 100 percent of their prorated salaries, commissioner Rob Manfred gained the power to determine the season’s start date and length. Given the Sunday deadline, it appears we are moving closer to a Manfred mandate.

Previous reports indicate that Manfred would implement a 48-game season with full prorated salaries, which basically amounts to the players earning the same money as the current 72-game proposal. They key for owners seem to be guaranteeing a full postseason, which would allow them to drive up their own revenue because of the league’s postseason broadcast contract.

At this point, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says several of the fed up players are just waiting for a mandate to happen. That’s in part due to them wanting to get on the field. And only because it would open the door for a potential grievance.

Some MLB players suggest they are frustrated/fed up with the process and ready to accept a shortened and implemented (with prorated pay) season. Two examples ...

“Just tell us when to report.”

“I’m prepping for a 48-game season” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 12, 2020

At the root of the problem is that players don’t believe owners claim of 640K loss per regular year game w/o fans. Players suspect owners make $ per game, even w/o fans — huge disparity. Some players relish the ability to grieve and possibility owners books may prove them right. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 12, 2020

In a series of tweet, ESPN’s Jeff Passan also indicated that a grievance is likely.

My instinct says yes. Players have coalesced around full pro rata. They will die on that hill, and if that includes getting paid less, they’re OK with it, because they’ll have stuck together and can file a grievance against the league for not playing a full schedule. (6/7) — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 12, 2020

No matter happens, it’s clear the issues between the owners and players will not be resolved anytime soon. In fact, it seems destined to much worse before it gets any better.

