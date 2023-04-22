Fed-up students, eMerge and an invasive duck: See the photos behind this week’s headlines

This week’s top headlines included the aftermath of a record-breaking rain event that hit Fort Lauderdale last week, the gas shortage crisis that followed and a student rally against new LGBTQ+ legislation approved by the State of Florida.

Here are some of the best photos behind the headlines, which were captured by the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald visual journalists:

Shilo Carney, 35, takes a break from the clean-out process after discarding the majority of the contents in his home. On Monday, April 17, 2023, less than a week after unrelenting rainfall flooded the streets of the Edgewood neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, residents continued to clean out their soaked homes. Many worked hard in hopes they’ll be able to salvage their homes and move back in.

South Florida resident David Parra puts fuel in his vehicle at the Mobil gas station located at 18300 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Long lines of cars were a common sight around South Florida this week due to a shortage of fuel resulting from the April 12 floods that disrupted operations at Port Everglades, the Broward County facility that is the hub for about 40% of the gasoline coming into Florida.

Nine-year-old Kai Kihei plays with a VR headset in the University of Miami booth at eMerge Americas 2023 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis and build community resilience against extreme weather. The vice president visited the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science on Key Biscayne, on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Coral Reef’s catcher Char Diedrick (10) gets a medal after the team won the Greater Miami Athletic Conference softball final against Palmetto on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Coral Reef High School in Richmond Heights, Florida.

A Muscovy duck sips water from a puddle at Coral Reef Park in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Across South Florida, management of Muscovy ducks — which are invasive to the state — is an ongoing problem. But the decision by Palmetto Bay officials to kill the birds without public input has stoked anger.