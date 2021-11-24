Fed-Up Jimmy Kimmel Has An X-Rated New Way Of Handling Trump Videos

Jimmy Kimmel gave viewers an eyeful on Tuesday when he suggested a new way of handling footage of Donald Trump.

It came as he discussed the possibility Trump could run for president again in 2024.

“For five years, he monopolized every minute of our lives, and I’m not interested in that anymore,” Kimmel said. “From now on, I feel like if I’m forced to show a new clip of Donald Trump blabbering about this or that, from now on the emperor will appear with no clothes.”

It was’t just a quick reference to the Hans Christian Andersen folktale, either.

He went all the way:

