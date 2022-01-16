‘We’re fed up’: Inside the chaos and confusion of live music in 2022

Roisin O'Connor
·10 min read
Top left clockwise: Lucy Spraggan, Bastille frontman Dan Smith, and scenes from Glastonbury festival (Getty)
Top left clockwise: Lucy Spraggan, Bastille frontman Dan Smith, and scenes from Glastonbury festival (Getty)

Glastonbury, June 2019. Thousands of fans are clustered around the Pyramid Stage, whipped into a frenzy at the sight of Stormzy tearing up Worthy Farm. He’s ditched his bulletproof vest designed by Banksy; now he’s shirtless, drenched in sweat as he gives the performance of his life. “Energy crew, let’s go!” his hypeman bellows, as those crawling piano notes sneak in for “Vossi Bop”. Stormzy holds his mic up to hear the crowd roar: “F*** the government and f*** Boris!”

Just a year later, where Stormzy had stood was an empty field. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the live music scene. Two years ago, the UK industry was generating more revenue than ever, while artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran sold out tours around the world. That landscape has changed dramatically. The charity Help Musicians, which offers career support and advice to artists in the UK, reports that 96 per cent of musicians saw the majority of their income wiped out during lockdown, with 90 per cent earning less than £1,000 per month (below the government’s National Living Wage). An investigation by The Independent in 2021 spoke with tour managers who had been forced to take on jobs as supermarket shelf-stackers to make ends meet. It took a toll in other ways, too: Help Musicians saw a 60 per cent increase in requests for mental health support. And while attempts to return to live music have been embraced by thousands of gig and festival-goers, others continue to suffer from pandemic-related anxiety.

“For the vast majority of musicians, the live circuit is their lifeblood,” James Ainscough, chief executive of Help Musicians, tells me. “Whether that performance is at a function or a festival, a grassroots venue or a world-famous stage, live performance is the fragile gig economy that all musicians rely on.” Artists have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, from putting on live-streamed concerts to learning how to produce their own work from home. But it’s not enough to sustain them, artistically or financially. “That’s what music-lovers want and need – those joyful moments in time where music unites us and transports us to a different world,” says Ainscough, “leaving us with musical memories that last a lifetime.”

For many artists, the slow return to live music has provoked conflicting feelings of joy and anxiety. Dan Smith, frontman of chart-topping Bastille, spent much of lockdown working on the pop band’s forthcoming album, Give Me the Future, as well as volunteering at vaccination centres. Getting back on stage again in summer, including for two sold-out shows at London’s Hampton Court Palace, was an odd sensation. “I was happy and relieved to be back, but also playing to a huge crowd felt like we were flying in the face of everything we’ve been conditioned to think – for all the right reasons – for the last two years,” he says. “I remember watching the Download pilot and feeling [that same] relief but also being concerned for people there. I was crossing my fingers that we were edging forwards.”

After a total shutdown in 2020 and thanks to Herculean efforts by organisers and their teams, some festivals did take place last year. Not Glastonbury, which recorded losses of £3.1m after being forced to cancel for the second year in a row. But other major festivals, such as Reading and Leeds, went ahead, along with Green Man, End of the Road and Scotland’s TRNSMT. For organisers like Jamie Tagg, director for the London-based event Mighty Hoopla, it was like nothing he’d experienced before. “It was the most stressful and rewarding year I've been a part of,” he tells me. “As music promoters, we gamble for a living when booking shows in the hope that people buy tickets and turn up.” The stakes last year were even higher, both for promoters who chose to move their events to late August and September, and for the ones who postponed until the following year. “For those of us who were lucky enough to take place [in 2021], those audiences created some incredible atmospheres.”

But while many felt optimistic in September, the emergence of the Omicron variant has brought a fresh wave of problems. With the government resisting any kind of lockdown in England, music venues have been left to fend largely for themselves. Bands are cancelling tours due to fan safety, or because of restrictions in Scotland, Ireland and Wales. Meanwhile, fans aren’t turning up, either because they forgot they booked tickets months in advance, or due to Covid-related anxiety.

Jeff Horton, owner of the historic 100 Club in London, recalls the moment the venue’s diary “went into meltdown”, after prime minister Boris Johnson warned on 12 December 2021 that the public was facing an Omicron “tidal wave”. With no official lockdown in place, music fans were left to decide whether they wanted to put themselves and their loved ones at risk of a new Covid-19 variant. “By 15 December, we had next to nothing left [booked] until the end of January 2022,” he says. “We lost 23 shows over two days for the next six-seven weeks. Financially, it’s a complete disaster.”

Much of the chaos caused for touring acts is due to the different restrictions in place around the UK and Ireland. Earlier this month, Scottish band The Snuts were forced to cancel all of their January dates, even while live shows are allowed to continue in England. In a statement to fans on Instagram, the band – who achieved a UK No 1 with their debut album WL last April – blamed a lack of clear government advice for their decision. “I still feel like there has been little to absolutely no support from the government for the live music sector,” frontman Jack Cochrane says. “Each and every time, we are the first to close down and the last to open up all while being left completely in the dark about it.”

“To be quite honest, and I think I speak for most artists at the moment, I am totally fed up,” says Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter Billie Marten, who was forced to cancel her European tour this week. “Timing, travel and structure around a musical campaign, as hideous as that sounds, is imperative to the growth of an album, and without that security, music gets blown away in the wind a lot of the time.” Along with concerns for her band and crew, who also lose work in the event of cancellations, Marten fears these delays and let-downs will result in fans losing faith in their favourite artists – and artists losing faith in themselves. “Back in the early Covid days it was much easier to prevent financial loss and continue being creative, as we had set rules to abide,” she says. “However, the restrictions for this global variant spread have been so vague that artists are left to make their own decisions with no solid knowledge as to the future.”

Billie Marten was forced to cancel her European tour due to the spread of the Omicron variant (Katie Silvester)
Billie Marten was forced to cancel her European tour due to the spread of the Omicron variant (Katie Silvester)

“The reality of the situation is that the grassroots sector is emerging into 2022 with more than £100m in new debt, a crisis in audience and industry confidence, and with many hoops to jump through just to survive,” Mark Davyd, CEO of the Music Venue Trust, says. Before the launch of the organisation’s #SaveOurVenues campaign in April 2020, 83 per cent of grassroots music venues in the UK faced imminent permanent closure. At the beginning of January 2022, Davyd says, less than one per cent of venues had actually closed as a result of the pandemic. The MVT is now working on its #ReviveLive campaign, in association with the National Lottery, to get people back to live music. Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, chief executive of umbrella organisation UK Music, agrees. “[The music industry’s] had an awful two years, and just because the pandemic outlook is brightening, it doesn’t mean things are suddenly going to be easy.”

Indeed, festival organisers, venue owners and experts are already worried about the obstacles faced by the live industry this year. “Supply chains still aren’t quite back up to speed yet, meaning some costs are still as much as double, putting a strain on independent promoters who can’t afford to operate,” Tagg says. He cites particular concern ahead of April, when the sales tax cut introduced by Rishi Sunak in 2020 will return from 5 per cent to the pre-pandemic norm of 20 per cent. Greg Parmley, CEO of umbrella organisation LIVE, says scrapping this planned increase would be one of the most effective ways to support struggling companies, along with offering short-term financial support for the sector and deferring loan repayments until 2022. He also urges the government to fix its Covid insurance scheme – belatedly introduced in August 2021 after fierce industry campaigning – so it “actually covers the risks people face”, such as cancellations due to an artist getting Covid-19. “The government spent billions of pounds supporting the cultural sector during the worst of the pandemic – it would be a huge waste of that investment to allow venues and businesses to go to the wall just as we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” says Njoku-Goodwin.

Will we see a return to festival season this year? Pictured: revellers at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
Will we see a return to festival season this year? Pictured: revellers at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

As things return to a semblance of pre-pandemic normality, artists may also find themselves dealing with a shift in fan behaviour. Lucy Spraggan, a former X Factor contestant who is now a successful solo artist, reports instances of rowdiness, heckling and abusive language during her recent shows. “Normally there’s an inclusive and safe feeling from the very start, but instead there was a notable feeling of anticipation or nervousness,” she says. “I saw at least five physical altercations across the 26 dates [of my recent tour] and before I had never seen a fight at one of my gigs.” She puts this down to the public trying new things after lockdown, including people who are perhaps less well-versed in the etiquette expected at performance venues. “I also feel we’ve been encouraged to create physical space between us, for good reason, so some people feel unsettled by being in close proximity with strangers,” she says. “In venues where there’s a fair bit of booze and people are shoulder to shoulder, that’s a recipe for trouble.”

Marten, however, points out the positive side of more people having “the time and enthusiasm” to discover more music, including delving into artists’ back catalogues. “[This] really made streaming soar and some new artists shine – artists that hadn’t even set foot in a venue before,” she says. “I’ve also noticed the sense of camaraderie between musicians has increased as well – we are giving ourselves support because we’re all in the same exasperating boat on the same untameable sea.”

Fans, too, are desperate to get back to supporting the bands and artists they love. Emilie Blanks, a 17-year-old hairdressing apprentice from Folkestone, caught Covid-19 at Reading Festival weekend last year. She developed a cough on Friday but tested negative. By Monday, she was experiencing severe headaches; a new test came back positive. Over the next two weeks, Emilie experienced breathing problems, along with dizziness and fainting spells. But despite all this, and still with the occasional bout of fatigue, she is excited to go back this year. “My mum said I was mad for wanting to go again, but I’ve had two of my jabs and will have had my booster by August,” she tells me. “Covid hasn’t put me off from live music.”

“The industry desperately needs a clear path to a sustainable, long-term reopening that is not contingent on emergency, last-minute shutdowns,” Parmley says. “This has to be the year where we devise a Covid response that goes beyond that, and enables people to get back to doing the things they love.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Brady, SB champions focused on Eagles, not personal success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s looking ahead, though not beyond this weekend. No one’s had more success in the NFL playoffs than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who says his focus is on trying to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles and not a dazzling postseason resume or how well he’s played at age 44. The Bucs (13-4) set a franchise record for wins during the regular season, with Brady joining Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in the past 30 years

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Hockey Canada unveils Olympic women's team looking to avenge gold-medal loss

    Hockey Canada on Tuesday announced its 23-player women's roster for next month's Beijing Olympics, with forwards Victoria Bach and Kristin O'Neill among the final cuts, along with veteran defender Meaghan Mikkelson. Led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin and fellow forward Rebecca Johnston — each of whom will represent their country at a fourth Winter Games — Canada is looking to recapture gold in Beijing after dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the United States in the 2018 Olympic final in Pyeong

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

    Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Steelers visit Chiefs with nothing-to-lose playoff attitude

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers' chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium. First, the Pittsburgh coach: “I don't know how much you learn from it, to be quite honest with you. They smashed us so definitely," Tomlin said of the first meeting. “More than anything, this is like a reboot.” Then, the quarterback: “We probably aren

  • Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said. Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was releas

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • All-Stars Kreider, Fox lead Rangers past Flyers 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 Saturday night. Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won six of eight. Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored for the Flyers, who dropped their seventh straight. Carter Hart made 24 saves. Coach Gerard Gallant returned to the bench for the Rangers after missing the last two g