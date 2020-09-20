Fed up but dressed up: How coronavirus has impacted the catwalk at London Fashion Week

It’s a strange time to be thinking about fashion. Coronavirus cases are rising at a worrying rate, local lockdowns have been imposed in England, and Boris Johnson has warned that the UK is now seeing a second wave of infections. Amid all of this, it just so happens to be London Fashion Week, and so think about fashion we must.

In normal circumstances, the biannual trade event would see hundreds of editors, buyers and influencers flock to the capital to get a first look at what British designers are planning for the season ahead. Of course, that is not the case this season. Instead, the British Fashion Council has published an almost entirely digital schedule filled with live-streamed runways where real-life ones would normally be.

This follows on from a similarly online-only event in New York, where designers mostly debuted their collections via digital presentations. The lay of the land remains unclear for upcoming fashion weeks in Milan and Paris, where quarantine restrictions render any kind of physical event for UK guests incredibly difficult. But one thing is certain: you cannot just press pause on an entire industry, not least one that’s worth £1.1tn globally and employs 430 million people worldwide.

Back to London, where the mood might have been sombre and subdued off the runways, but has proven a different matter altogether on them, figuratively speaking, considering that just three designers staged real-life catwalks.

The majority of British designers produced their spring/summer 2021 collections in lockdown. But it seems that this has sparked more of a sartorial rebellion rather than a resignation. Take Molly Goddard, who initially emerged from lockdown set on designing a mostly neutral collection, but was soon galvanised to do the exact opposite. “I realised how dark and depressing the last few months had been and more and more colour crept into the collection,” she said of the checkerboard zip-ups, fuchsia frothy frocks, and yellow polka dot prints that she produced. “In the end, it became an explosion of colour, prints and joy.”

View photos Molly Goddard spring/summer 2021Ben Broomfield @photobenphoto More

Sure, if the UK does enter into another lockdown, we might not have anywhere to wear such flamboyant clothes, but maybe that doesn’t matter: in these dark times, it’s the fantasy that counts. At least, that’s the underlying message that many of the designers showing at London Fashion Week seem to have adopted.

Consider Mark Fast’s neon rave garb. There were graffiti-covered hoodies, striped bodycon dresses, and razor-sharp stilettos, all of which were ready to take us to a warehouse party somewhere in the distant future. Then there were the glitzy gowns at Temperley. Slip dresses were soaked in sequins and evening gowns shimmered with elaborate embroidery, providing a heady dose of escapism. We saw similarly impractical but imaginative items over at 16Arlington, like a chocolate brown mesh slip dress and a black cross-stitched dress that exposed one’s entire backside.

View photos Mark Fast spring/summer 2021Chris Yates More

