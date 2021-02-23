Is Fed Chair Powell 'cool' with more fiscal aid? Suddenly he won't say

By Ann Saphir

Feb 23 (Reuters) - With a heated political debate underwayover the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion proposed pandemicrelief package, it was entirely predictable that U.S. lawmakerswould jump at the chance to ask Federal Reserve Chair JeromePowell to weigh in.

But in contrast with his repeated calls last year foradditional fiscal support and the dire consequences of skippingit, Powell declined to do so on Tuesday during the first of twodays of congressional testimony.

"I have consistently not taken a position on this bill,"Powell told Republican Senator John Kennedy. "It's notappropriate for the Fed to be playing a role in these fiscaldiscussions about particular provisions and particularlaws...it's not our role."

Kennedy pressed: "If we don't pass the bill, you're coolwith that?"

"That would be expressing an opinion. So that's what I'm notdoing, is expressing an opinion," Powell answered, a responsereminiscent of the kind of cryptic volley offered up by formerFed Chair Alan Greenspan during congressional testimony. "Bybeing either cool or uncool, I would have to be expressing anopinion."

It was unclear if Powell's studied objectivity on the issuereflected any change of heart on the issue. The economy, he saidseveral times, is a "long way" from health and needs furthersupport.

"I would interpret it as a simple reaction to the fact thata big package is on the way," says Julia Coronado, president ofanalysis firm Macropolicy Perspectives.

Indeed, she said, Powell's forecast Tuesday that the U.S.economy may grow in the range of 6% this year "100%" means he isalready penciling in the additional fiscal aid.

The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Mondayapproved the relief package, advancing it toward a full Housevote in coming days and, eventually, toward consideration in theSenate, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

Last year, as Congress and the Trump administrationrepeatedly failed to move forward on fiscal relief, Powellstruck a decidedly different tone.

In October, for instance, Powell told a group of businesseconomists that "the recovery will be stronger and move fasterif monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side byside to provide support to the economy until it is clearly outof the woods."

And in December, as lawmakers appeared close to whatultimately was a $892 billion aid package, Powell went further."The case for fiscal policy right now is, is very, very strong,"he said in a news conference. While the details are "up toCongress," he said, the need for households and businesses tohave fiscal support is "widely understood."

"I certainly would welcome the work that Congress is doingright now," he said then.

On Tuesday, however, Powell declined more than once tocomment on the current bill.

But he did make it clear that if the government does chooseto deliver a "burst" of fiscal support, he would not expect tosee a surge in unwanted inflation.

The second half of the year is likely to be "very good" andstronger consumer spending could push up prices, he said - buthe would expect that effect to be neither large nor persistent.