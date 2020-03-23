Fed to buy unlimited Treasurys to support coronavirus-hit financial markets

The U.S. Federal Reserve has said that it would buy as many Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities as needed to support the coronavirus-hit financial markets.

“Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate,” said the central bank in a Monday morning statement.

The Fed previously announced it would purchase at least $500 billion of Treasury securities and at least $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities.



Both crypto and traditional financial markets appear to have reacted positively to the news. Bitcoin is currently trading at around $6,300, up around 5% in the past 24 hours. S&P 500 Futures, on the other hand, are up by about 2% at 2,355 in intraday.



