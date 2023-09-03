Feckless councils are ripping taxpayers off

Car passing potholes

This time last year, the bell seemed to have tolled for The Bell, a lovely old pub in a prime location. Day by day, the ivy crept a little further over the crumbling Cotswold masonry. In the old orchard, fruit lay rotting in the grass like sad little microcosms of a business that once thrived.

There was much handwringing over its fate in the village. Despite the exquisite spot, not far from Jeremy Clarkson’s farm, nobody seemed able to make a success of the place. Every Friday, girl bands and glamorous couples would arrive on the train for hedonistic weekends at nearby Soho Farmhouse, but the beautiful people never went to The Bell. Then came lockdown, seemingly the death knell.

When a brewing giant finally put it on the market, an urgent meeting was convened to discuss the scope for a community buy out. Under legislation designed to save pubs – more than 2,600 of which have vanished from cities, towns and villages over the past five years – locals had six months to put together a bid. It took less than half an hour for everyone to conclude it was hopeless. The site was huge, with multiple dilapidated outbuildings and an acre or so of overgrown land. The consensus was that it would cost millions and take many years.

Enter the Bamfords, of JCB fame, buyers with no shortage of cash or indeed diggers. Within months, the pub would be ready to re-open, following a refurbishment so ruthlessly efficient that the whole operation should be studied by every local authority and used as a blueprint for public works.

Nothing stood in the way of getting the job done. From dawn until dark, their builders approached the challenge with the steely-eyed determination of Tom Cruise in Top Gun. They hammered, heaved and hauled, labouring through downpours and heatwaves. Life being too short to wait for saplings to grow, they trucked in fully grown trees, transforming the pub garden. The team even volunteered to spruce up some neighbouring land. Nobody went on strike or took tea breaks minutes after rolling up for work. They just cracked on.

If only this team could be cloned and deployed to manage public projects across the UK. Imagine how much time and money could be saved. Instead, drivers and pedestrians despair as shambolic road repairs and regeneration schemes drag on for years. Lacking imagination, focus and accountability, lazy councils let timetables drift and budgets balloon, and nobody but the taxpayer ever seems to suffer the consequences. While transport departments make false economies by staggering works, and contractors deliberately string out schedules to charge fatter fees, bog-standard issues with supply chains and labour shortages are used as endless excuses for dreadful performance.

The dismal effects of this attitude can be seen not far from the The Bell, on the A44 approach to north Oxford. There, a three-mile stretch of temporary traffic lights and orange cones has been creating chaos for more than a year. Drivers are more likely to spot a white rhino on the road than anyone wearing a hardhat at weekends. Month after month, cars are corralled into single lanes, while long stretches of tarmac are closed for no apparent reason. That some progress is made overnight is of little consolation when the disruption to traffic is seemingly unchanged. Why not just work round the clock, and condense the misery into a couple of months?

Such shameful floppiness about timetables and casual disregard for those affected typifies the approach to multi-million-pound public projects everywhere. Within less than eight years, the estimated cost of the ill-conceived HS2, for instance, has almost doubled to around £100 billion.

Yes, the Bamfords could afford to hire the best people with the best kit. And renovating a country pub is more straightforward than redesigning urban roundabouts or managing motorways. But the Bamfords’ wealth derives from competence. They run an outstanding business. The formula they use to get jobs done could be scaled up and applied to grander works.

The construction of the Nightingale Hospitals – built by the British Army within less than two weeks – showed what’s possible when the heat is on. Let’s inject accountability – and sackability – into the management of public works. It is time the bell tolled for those who treat taxpayers’ time and money as if it is of no consequence.

