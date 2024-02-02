All About February's New Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

This month's new moon rises on Feb. 9, a few weeks before the full Snow Moon lights up the sky

Phil Walter/Getty

Love is in the air ... and so is February's new moon!

Peaking just a few days before Valentine's Day, this month's new moon rises at 2:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 9, 2024.

February's new moon kicks off the lunar cycle, approaching a couple weeks before this month's full moon, nicknamed the Snow Moon, predicted to peak on Feb. 24. In contrast to full moon appearances, new moons blend in with the night sky.

This is because the moon is in the phase that is not being illuminated by the Sun. However, despite its blacked-out appearance, new moons have just as much astronomical meaning in the cosmic world.

Signifying the 10th sign of the zodiac, February's lunation will be a new moon in Aquarius, meaning this air sign's vibes will be electrifying the cosmos. Aquarius is the zodiac sign that rules friendships, communities, volunteering and group activities.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas tells PEOPLE that Aquarius is also "an especially optimistic sign," as it can "encourage us to get involved and build a tribe that will support us as we push toward our long-term goals."

Furthermore, Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — predicts, "You will likely be feeling a bit more independent and eager to change up your routine" around this lunation.

This new moon is also a supermoon, which Thomas says this "could make us feel a bit more emotional and intense at this time."

To find out what February's new moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Getty Aries sign.

Your social status is about to shimmer, Aries! Thomas says February's new moon "will push you to get involved, join communities or connect with others" as he predicts this will now be a very social time.

You may also "reconnect with many friends and likely make a new one," he says, adding that someone might even "step in to help you make progress toward a major aspiration."

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Getty Taurus sign.

Report for duty, Taurus. Thomas predicts this month's new moon will bring "glory and gold" to your professional life. "Think about your next great ambitions and how you wish to move toward them," he says.

"A promotion, new job or honor could be right around the corner," adds Thomas. "Work hard now, as you can make tremendous progress!"

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Getty Gemini sign.

Keep an open mind, Gemini! Thomas says February's lunation "is pushing you in new directions for personal and intellectual growth."

Get ready to think outside the box! Thomas predicts opportunities in education, media or travel may present themselves — or even spirituality, he adds.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Getty Cancer sign.

It's time to face the facts, Cancer! The new moon could be "airing out some of the dirty laundry you may have swept under the rug" in your relationships, says Thomas — but at the same time, he says it could also "be pushing you to be vulnerable and grow closer."

Elsewhere in his prediction, Thomas says "Assets, loans and investments could also prove to be lucrative and beneficial now."

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Getty Leo sign.

It's time to get acquainted in your relationships, Leo! February's new moon is encouraging you to "merge closer with someone you value," says Thomas. "Opportunities for union may present themselves, giving you a chance to make promises, move in, get engaged or even be wed."

If you're single, fear not! Thomas says those who aren't in a relationship could "cross paths with someone who has staying power."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Getty Virgo sign.

Time to grind, Virgo! Thomas says this month's new moon is "energizing you to streamline your plans and become even more efficient." If steadily employed, he says "you’ll likely be taking on more responsibilities and projects at this time."

In contrast, if unemployed, Thomas predicts you "could find the perfect job or land a lucrative client."

Elsewhere in his prediction, this February lunation can have an impact on your "health, diet and fitness." He emphasizes that it's crucial to "make important goals for the year and get moving!"

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Getty Libra sign.

Let your heart and spirit sing, Libra! Thomas says this month's new moon "will make you see colors more vividly and bring you a fiery passion for life."

Valentine's Day occurs a few days after February's new moon, in part why Thomas says this lunation "is the most romantic" one of the year! If single, he advises you "put yourself out there as you could find a soulmate connection."

If you're in a committed relationship, Thomas says "couples can enjoy this energy" to by "bringing more laughter and sexy times into their routine."

Elsewhere in his prediction, Thomas says artists may "suddenly be inspired" around this time.



Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Getty Scorpio sign.

Scorpio, Thomas says "domestic concerns will be on the top of your mind" around February's new moon. It "may trigger a sudden move, renovation or relocation," he predicts.

However, the new moon could also "just as equally force you to step up and handle a family matter," Thomas adds. "If so, do your best to support your kindred."



Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Getty Sagittarius sign.

Speak up, Sagittarius! Thomas says February's new moon can help you "look at your life from a fresh perspective" and "change up the pace" of your day-to-day.

"You may now begin working on a milestone writing, speaking, advertising or communications-related project," he predicts. "You’re also just as likely to shake it up and book a mini vacation to a nearby locale."

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Getty Capricorn sign.

Money on the mind, Capricorn? Thomas predicts this new moon "will make you a money magnet!"

He notes, "Prepare for more wealth to be coming your way in the form of a raise, new job offer or lucrative client. Consider ways to invest that cash but also treat yourself to a fancy new possession."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Getty Aquarius sign.

Happy birthday, Aquarius! Thomas says "the universe is smiling upon you" because "this is the most important new moon of the year!"

He explains, "In the week following it, take steps to assert yourself and work toward your top ten list of goals for the year."



Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Getty Pisces sign.

Try to relax, Pisces. Thomas says February's new moon "is encouraging you to rest up and take a nap."

While you may feel a bit tired and slow around this lunation, Thomas says to "not let that stress you out." In fact, he suggests you "treat yourself to a bubble bath, massage or staycation ... You deserve it!"



Read the original article on People.