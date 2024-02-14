All About February's Full Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas predicts 'a mixed assortment of energies' will be present around this month's full moon, which peaks on Feb. 24

Love is in the air... and so is February's full moon!

Nicknamed the Snow Moon, this month's lunation reaches its peak at 7:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 24 — exactly 10 days after Valentine's Day this year.

Full moons boast astronomical meaning in the cosmic world. Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas tells PEOPLE exclusively that these periods "symbolize turning points, culminations, endings or awakenings," while its energy can be felt "three days before and after" its full lunation.

February's full moon radiates in the zodiac sign of Virgo (5 degrees), which Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — says "is a practical, grounded and efficient zodiac sign."

Thomas predicts "a mixed assortment of energies" will be present around this full moon. "One of the most sobering and challenging energies will be amplified at this time," he notes, adding that "major challenges, depression, breakups and isolation could occur."

Although difficulties may be felt, Thomas says the full moon will be opposite Mercury, bringing "a deep need to balance the mind, emotions and heart" amid the challenges. As Venus and Mars unite and dance with Jupiter, he says we could also be "fired up for romance, pleasure and indulgence."

To find out what February's full moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Getty aries zodiac.

You're about to be a busy bee, Aries! "You’re about to be juggling many responsibilities and work-related projects," predicts Thomas, who says it'll likely be focused on "your priorities" rather than "letting loose and having fun."

Thomas also predicts an "important turning point" in your professional life will take place around February's full moon. "Perhaps you’re putting the finishing touches on a big project for your boss or ending employment at one job to pounce on another," he puts forth.

"Be sure to check in with your health and schedule an appointment with your doctor or dietician if anything seems off," Thomas notes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Getty Taurus zodiac.

Valentine's Day might been on Feb. 14, but your love life is about to heat up around this full moon Taurus! "You’ll suddenly feel like your life is filled with romance, passion and laughter," says Thomas.

If you're single, Thomas predicts that you'll have "an excellent opportunity" to meet someone new — perhaps, even a soulmate! "Line up dates with hot people in the days that surround this lunation and you could be fast-tracked into your next love story," he says.

If you're in a committed relationship, Thomas says you can also reap the benefits of this full moon's energy. "Schedule some time for sex and adventure with your one-and-only," he suggests.

If a breakup occurs around this time, Thomas says that it's likely because you haven't "been on the same page."

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Getty Gemini zodiac.

Home is where the heart is, Gemini. You have momentum and ambitions regarding your career, but Thomas predicts that your domestic life "will be pulling you in their direction" around this month's lunation.

Unfortunately, he says, the news "may not be what you've been hoping for" as "unsettling news" may come your way. Now that you're aware, Thomas says you can "adjust your sails and damage control" to combat it! You've got this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Getty Cancer zodiac.

Take that leap of faith, Cancer! "You’ve been brainstorming big ideas and feeling inspired to fly in new directions, but something startling may be afoot in regards to your daily life," says Thomas.

"Intensity" may be felt regarding a communications-related endeavor, he predicts — or perhaps, "friction" may be felt with a neighbor, friend or sibling.

"Breathe through it and use this as a chance for authentic connection rather than pointing fingers," adds Thomas.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Getty Leo zodiac.

Mind your money, Leo! "Your income and expenses are not measuring up at the moment," says Thomas, mentioning that it "might be time to hit the brakes."

If you assess your finances, Thomas predicts you'll "certainly come out ahead." However, he says this same lunation "may trigger a hefty purchase" that you think you can handle but may have to reconsider.

Fortunately, this lunation period could also "bring you a surprise raise," puts forth Thomas — or even a "new job opportunity" or "added side hustle," he adds. "If for some reason you lose a stream of income now, you’ll need to quickly search for something fresh."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Getty Virgo zodiac.

Virgo, it's time to shine! Though Thomas warns, "This might ruffle some feathers with people around you or a partner." He explains, "It seems they weren’t beholden to your innermost desires and plans, and you might now be squaring off."

However, voice how you feel and use your negotiation skills to "show them the silver lining," says Thomas, noting that "things can still go your way." He adds, "This is a turning point for you, so reach for the stars and see which ones you can grab."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Getty Libra zodiac.

Feeling burnt out and run down? Thomas predicts February's full moon will "bring forth your innermost needs up to be faced" — so if you're feeling anxious, he suggests you "take a step back and chill."

Thomas says this lunation "is a bit wonky." Therefore, he says to "be sure not to push yourself too hard or you may get sick."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Getty

Cheers Scorpio! "Exciting events, parties and meetings with friends could have you ready to bust out your favorite outfit and bounce around town," says Thomas. "You could also be reveling in some recent success and notoriety that you’ve attained and ready to make everybody feel your thunder."

However, Thomas says "there is likely gossip going around that you may have to damage control and it may stem from your love life or even in regards to children or a creative project."

Elsewhere in his prediction, Thomas says your romantic partner may be "squaring off with a friend" and "jealousy could be the cause." He suggests, "Find a way to help everyone see that there’s no reason to be dramatic."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Getty Sagittarius zodiac.

Victory is so close you can taste it, Sagittarius! "With career success, new opportunities and a milestone upon you, you’re ready to show the world who is boss," says Thomas. "A promotion and recognition is likely to pop up, but be sure you’re handling other things right now too."



Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Getty Capricorn zodiac.

A whole new journey is about to begin, Capricorn! "Your mind and ideas are feeling expansive and you’re eager to see what else life has to offer," says Thomas.

You could be seeing "a culmination around an intellectual project, travel opportunity, academics initiative or media pursuit," puts forth Thomas. "But be sure you’re checking everything twice and reading the fine print," he adds.

Thomas says you could also "hit a snag near this time," but if you breathe through it, he assures "you should be fine." If any legalities or negotiations appear now, Thomas says "it is crucial for you have an attorney or trusted professional review everything."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Getty Aquarius zodiac.

Something is not adding up, Aquarius! This is likely the case in regards to your relationships or partnerships. "It could be a disagreement about your self-worth or theirs or else how you are both stepping up to the table," puts forth Thomas.

Another way this could manifest is around an assets, investment or a financial matter. You might've thought it was "locked" says Thomas, but you may find it ends up "falling a bit short" instead.

The best thing to do? Thomas suggests, "Move forward decisively, but still hold compassion in your heart." He adds, "People will listen to you better if you’re amicable rather than throwing down a torch."

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Getty Pisces zodiac.

Love on the brain, Pisces? Thomas says relationships will be top of mind around February's full moon, in either love or business. "It appears you’re ready to take the next step or someone is ready to throw an emotional tantrum and it is probably you!," he predicts.

On one hand, this lunation could bring you and that someone closer together — but on the other, Thomas says you two may go your separate ways. In the case, he assures that "sometimes good things have to come to an end in order to prepare you for ones that are even better."

