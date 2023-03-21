February Government borrowing at highest level since records began - latest updates

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saw the Treasury borrow a record £16.7bn in February - Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

The Government borrowed a record amount in February as the bill for its energy support scheme racked up.

Public sector net borrowing stood at £16.7bn last month, higher than economists had expected.

The Treasury kept household energy bills at £2,500 a year on average under its Energy Support Scheme.

It paid the difference to energy companies who could charge an annual average of £4,279 under the Ofgem price cap.

It meant that public sector debt excluding public sector banks was £2,507.3bn at the end of February 2023, or around 99.2pc of gross domestic product

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Borrowing is still high because we're determined to support households and businesses with rising prices and are spending about £1,500 per household to pay just under half of people's energy bills this winter.

"What will bring these costs right down is lower inflation, which is why it remains one of our top priorities to halve it this year, alongside growing our economy and reducing debt."

It comes after the budget surplus narrowed sharply in January - the biggest tax month of the year for the Government - as rising debt costs hit the public finances.

The Treasury recorded a surplus of £5.4bn borrowing in January, which was far better than economists' predictions of £7.bn of net borrowing for the month.

Public borrowing stood at £27.4bn in December as the Government ploughed billions more of taxpayer cash into its subsidies for household bills and dealt with soaring debt interest payments.

B&Q owner expects profits to drop this year

Kingfisher, the company behind Screwfix and B&Q, has said it expects profit to drop again this year after reporting a more than 20pc fall in the 12 months to the end of January.

The business said adjusted pre-tax profit had dropped to £758m over the last financial year.

This year it expects a further drop to around £633m - in line with what analysts have forecast.

It would put the company well behind its pandemic highs, but still ahead of the £544m it made in the year to January 2020.

B&Q owner Kingfisher forecasts profits to drop this year - Paul Faith/PA

Government debt equal to 99.2pc of GDP

Public sector debt excluding public sector banks was £2,507.3bn at the end of February 2023, or around 99.2pc of gross domestic product, according to the Office for National Statistics:

Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) was £16.7 billion in February 2023.



This was the highest February total since records began, largely because of spending on energy support schemes.



➡️ https://t.co/eEaU2HoHvy pic.twitter.com/4ILpvlCGgy — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 21, 2023

Public sector debt excluding public sector banks was £2,507.3 billion at the end of February 2023, or around 99.2% of gross domestic product.



A debt-to-GDP ratio last seen in the early 1960s.



➡️ https://t.co/eEaU2HoHvy pic.twitter.com/rHvCU9heBg — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 21, 2023

Lower inflation will bring down borrowing, says Hunt

After record February Government borrowing figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Borrowing is still high because we're determined to support households and businesses with rising prices and are spending about £1,500 per household to pay just under half of people's energy bills this winter. What will bring these costs right down is lower inflation, which is why it remains one of our top priorities to halve it this year, alongside growing our economy and reducing debt.

Government borrowing significantly lower than December

The cost of the energy support schemes pushed public borrowing to its highest ever February-level since records began 30 years ago.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has been looking at the numbers:

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Treasury borrowed £16.7bn last month to make up for the difference in tax receipts and the cost of public services. It is £9.7bn more than February last year and comes even as gas prices have fallen sharply amid a brightening economic outlook. While the large figure comes after January's better-than-expected data showed a surplus, it is still significantly smaller than the £27.4bn borrowed in December. Meanwhile, the cost of servicing the national debt was £6.9bn, which is roughly similar to in January. It is largely because of the portion of so-called linkers - government bonds where the interest rate is tied to the retail price index. The data also shows that in the financial year to February, the public sector borrowed £132.2bn, making it the third highest such period since the data series began in 1993.

Markets rebound after Credit Suisse turmoil

Asian markets bounced overnight from the previous day's rout, with lenders boosted by easing concerns of another financial crisis.

The panic that characterised trade over the past 11 days appeared to have faded after authorities in leading economies pledged support for depositors and troubled banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States.

Still, the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS for £2.7bn fanned concerns about what could be next on the chopping block, and analysts warned it was too early to say that the crisis was over.

The move to save Credit Suisse aimed to prevent a wider crisis as it is among the 30 global banks considered "too big to fail".

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended on the front foot - with the Dow more than one percent up - while European markets were also comfortably higher, helped by promises of support from the Fed and other central banks as well as the saving of Credit Suisse.

However, embattled First Republic Bank collapsed almost 50pc, despite a coalition of US lenders saying they would inject $30bn into it.

Credit Suisse signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange - Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Public sector net borrowing in February stood at £16.7bn in February - a record number for the month.

It was £9.7bn more than the same month last year and the highest February borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

This was largely because of the Government's substantial spending on its Energy Price Guarantee, keeping average annual household bills at £2,500 over the winter.

