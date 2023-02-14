February 15th Is The Deadline For Filing 990 Series Tax Returns

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / February 15th is the 990 series filing deadline for select Nonprofit organizations.

Organizations whose tax year ends in September must file by February 15th;

Organizations whose tax year ends in August but filed a 6-month extension using Form 8868 must also file by February 15th.

These organizations are required to e-file their 990 returns on or before the deadline, and Tax 990 can be their ideal choice.

Tax 990 is an IRS-authorized e-file provider that makes filing form 990 , 990-EZ , 990-N , 990-PF , & 990-T easy and efficient, helping tax-exempt organizations avoid IRS filing penalties. The program includes a variety of features intended to ease your filing experience.

Tax 990 features allow the inclusion of auto-generated Schedules with 990 forms at no additional cost. The application will generate the required 990 Schedules based on the information Organization provides.

Organizations have the option to invite users and provide them access to assist in form preparation. They can also invite their organization's board members and team to review and approve the returns.

If an organization files a return with incorrect or missing information, they can use Tax 990 to file an amended return after the original is accepted by the IRS. If the IRS rejects a form for any reason, Organizations can fix it and re-transmit it to the IRS for free. Organizations can also choose to receive real-time notifications about the IRS status of their 990 forms once transmitted.

Not only the 990 forms, but organizations can also e-file Form 8868 using Tax 990 and get an automatic extension of up to 6 months from the IRS (if they haven't got one earlier for the same tax year).

The cloud-based software ensures the safe, secure storage of organizations' information; it also ensures that the forms can be easily accessed for viewing or downloading at any time. Additionally, organizations can copy certain data from previous returns onto their current return, reducing the amount of time spent filing.

Tax 990 offers a dedicated live customer support team available via email, phone, or live chat from Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM EST. During peak filing times, both chat and email support are available 24/7. The team provides helpful answers to questions about the application.

In addition to live support, Tax 990 features informative blogs, YouTube videos, frequent webinars, and FAQs available to assist with 990 filing . Step-by-step guides and worksheet records are also available. The application includes an internal audit check that checks forms for any IRS instruction errors and notifies the Organization before they transmit to the IRS.

CEO and founder of SPAN Enterprises Agie Sundaram stated, " 990 filing deadlines are always a stressful time for tax-exempt organizations. Tax 990 is excited to help ease this stress with our seamless e-filing program."

Tax 990 is an IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS Form 990 Series that offers a solution for tax professionals as well as nonprofits, foundations, and other tax-exempt organizations.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of Tax 990, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.

SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressExtension, Truck Logics, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

For more information, contact Olivia Massengale/Content Writer/ olivia@spanenterprises.com .

