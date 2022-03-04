February was 3rd-deadliest pandemic month in Saskatchewan

·2 min read
A nurse attends to a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in a Toronto intensive care unit in a Jan. 25, 2022 photo. In Saskatchewan, 30 people were in ICUs with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the province&#39;s latest report says. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)
A nurse attends to a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in a Toronto intensive care unit in a Jan. 25, 2022 photo. In Saskatchewan, 30 people were in ICUs with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the province's latest report says. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

COVID-19 deaths and ICU cases continue to climb in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest weekly pandemic report.

Forty-four more deaths were reported in the Feb. 20 to 26 period, bringing the total for February up to that point to 143 deaths, with two more days' worth of data still to come.

That number already makes last month the third-deadliest in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province's north central zone had the highest number of deaths during the Feb. 20 to 26 period, with 11.

Dr. Alex Wong, a Regina infectious disease specialist, said the number of deaths reported over the latest period is very high, but he said the province's shift to providing weekly data makes it difficult to properly assess the situation.

"It's frustrating that we don't have more regular updates with regards to the data and more granular data, so that we can try to have a better understanding of where we're at," he said.

The 143 deaths reported in February up until the 26th works out to an average of 5.5 deaths a day, which Wong said is "a shockingly high number."

If that average was applied to a month with 31 days, it would actually have been the deadliest of the pandemic, he said.

October 2021 saw the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan to date, with 156 — an average of slightly over five per day.

The latest report shows three more people in intensive care with COVID-19 compared to the previous period. A total of 30 adults were in Saskatchewan ICUs as of Wednesday, and 353 people in total were hospitalized with COVID-19.

"We just don't see those curves coming down the way we would hope," Wong said.

He said a high death rate coupled with a high ICU rate is not entirely surprising, given the messaging and decision-making of the provincial government.

"There's not been any real consideration, I think, given to how it is that we should be protecting all of those individuals in society who have every right to live their lives in ways that are safe and as low-risk as possible," he said.

Wong said in the absence of having any restrictions to protect older people, medically vulnerable people and children, wearing a mask is a small step most everybody can still take, even though it's not required.

The latest report says 11 long-term-care homes are dealing with COVID outbreaks in Saskatchewan.

On the vaccine front, 80.3 per cent of Saskatchewanians five and older now have two doses. Of those 18 and older, 50.7 per cent have at least one booster.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Conservatives to announce new leader on Sept. 10, giving time for more candidates to join race

    The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its new leader on Sept. 10, a move that opens up the race to candidates other than the presumed front-runner and only declared contender so far, Pierre Poilievre. Leadership contenders will have until June 3 to sign up new members, the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC) announced in a release late Wednesday night. Supporters of Poilievre had pushed for a shorter race that would make it harder for other would-be leadership contenders to

  • Taiwan president to donate a month's salary for Ukraine relief efforts

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will each donate one month's salary to aid humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine as it seeks to repel an invasion by Russia. The war has generated widespread sympathy in Taiwan for Ukraine's people, due to the threat the island says it faces on a daily basis from giant neighbour China. Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up its military pressure to assert those claims.

  • Yukon education minister has 'high, high expectations' for Hidden Valley action plan

    The Yukon's education minister says she has "high, high expectations" when it comes implementing an action plan to fix policy failures that led to the government's inadequate handling of a 2019 sexual abuse case at Hidden Valley Elementary School. In an interview, Jeanie McLean said she was "relieved" to have the plan in front of her and that her department is "doing everything we can to not have the same issues happen as they did in 2019." The Yukon government publicly released the 23-point pla

  • 9 photos of Jason Momoa with his children at 'The Batman' premiere, supporting the film's star Zoë Kravitz

    Momoa told ET that while Lisa Bonet couldn't be there to support her daughter in the film, he and "the babies" were there to support Kravitz.

  • New Brunswick to stop tracking COVID-19 cases in schools next week

    The Department of Education will stop collecting and sharing information about COVID-19 cases in schools, effective Monday, with the start of March break. When classes resume, parents will no longer have to report their child's positive diagnosis to their school, said department spokesperson Flavio Nienow. "Given the changes to Public Health restrictions effective March 14, families and school staff will no longer be required to self-report cases of COVID-19 to schools and child-care facilities

  • Alberta government says details forthcoming on 1,515 new continuing care spaces

    The provincial government says it has big plans to build more continuing care capacity this year, while a public health non-profit group claims seniors "deserve better." Provincial officials said Thursday that 1,515 new continuing care spaces will open across Alberta in the coming year, with details expected to follow in the coming months. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Health Minister Jason Copping said the province's investment — involving almost $3.7 billion in operating funds, with

  • Adrienne Clarkson returns Russian Order of Friendship to protest Ukraine invasion

    Former governor general Adrienne Clarkson has formally returned her Russian Order of Friendship to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin dated March 2, 2022, Clarkson announced her plans to return the medal — a state decoration awarded to those who have improved international relations with Russia. "You should not have invaded Ukraine," says the letter, which Clarkson shared with CBC News. "I am returning the medal herewith." Clarkson was

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.