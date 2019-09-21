Featherstone Rovers down York, move on in rugby league promotion playoffs

YORK, England — Featherstone Rovers ran in five tries Saturday to beat York City Knights 30-4 and move within one win of the Betfred Championship Grand Final.

Kahesi Makatoa, James Harrison, Bradley Day, Jack Johnson and Jack Render scored tries for Featherstone in the elimination semifinal. Dane Chisholm kicked five conversions.

Featherstone, which finished fifth during the regular season, advances to play the loser of Sunday's semifinal between the Toronto Wolfpack and the visiting Toulouse Olympique. The Toronto-Toulouse winner moves into the Oct. 5 Grand Final with a place in the top-tier Super League on the line.

The top five teams in the second-tier rugby league championship advanced to the promotion playoffs. Featherstone has already dispatched No. 4 Leigh Centurions and No 3 York, with both wins coming on the road.

Toronto received a first-round playoff bye by virtue of topping the regular-season standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Press