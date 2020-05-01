After feast hall and Zoom meetings, Wet'suwet'en chiefs set to negotiate rights and title agreement

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say they are ready to move forward in negotiating a deal to affirm their rights and title over their traditional lands in northwestern British Columbia.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) to be signed May 14 will lay out the process for negotiations which are expected to take between six and eighteen months.

A tentative deal was first reached in late February, following four days of of intense talks between Wet'suwet'en leaders and provincial and federal ministers in Smithers, B.C.

It then had to be ratified by Wet'suwet'en members throughout the province, first in feast halls, and then, after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, through virtual meetings on platforms such as Zoom.

The discussions came after weeks of blockades and rallies across the country in support of chiefs who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline being constructed through their territory to feed a liquefied natural gas project Near Kitimat on B.C.'s North Coast

Though the deal won't address that project, which has continued to move forward, it is expected to answer some of the questions the controversy raised, in particular, who speaks for the Wet'suwet'en people.

'This should have happened 22 years ago'

Throughout the Coastal GasLink dispute, there has been a diference of opinion between elected band councils who signed on to the project, and hereditary house chiefs who who are largely opposed to it.

Hagwilnegh (Ron Mitchell), head chief of G'en Egh La Yex (House of Many Eyes), said he hoped a newly negotiated agreement would bring all Wet'suwet'en together.

"We have to start working together, as we did in the past," he said. "The elected officials are all Wet'suwet'en. They're all born into a house and a clan. So when we come into a feast hall... they are recognized as clan members.

"We don't differentiate the two different governments in a feast hall."

Hagwilnegh said the negotiations would go "a step beyond" what was laid out in the landmark 1997 Delgamuukw-Gisday'wa court decision which acknowledged Indigenous title in the Canadian legal system.

The decision stemmed from a 1984 case launched by the leaders of the Gitxsan and Wet'suwet'en First Nations, who took the provincial government to court to establish jurisdiction over 58,000 square kilometres of land and water in northwest British Columbia.

However, the ruling did not lay out exactly how jurisdiction over that title worked in practice, which has led to disputes such as the question of whether projects like Coastal GasLink need approval from the hereditary chiefs to proceed.

Hagwilnegh said he is disappointed it has taken so long to reach the next step in the process.

"This should have happened 23 years ago," he said.

A joint statement attributed to the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser and federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett says negotiations will move forward between "three equal governments" once the MOU is signed at a virtual ceremony on May 14 in order to follow physical distancing guidelines during COVID-19.

The provincial government said details of the MOU will be released publicly after the signing, and an "expedited" negotiation process will begin.

Hagwilnegh said negotiations were initially expected to be completed within a year, but given the pandemic, "it may take a little longer than that."

