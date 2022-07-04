Feast or famine for Ontario this week as humidity builds storm risk

--

Ontario will go into the first full workweek of July with increasing humidity and a threat for strong thunderstorms on the horizon. We’ll have to closely watch a complex of thunderstorms that could affect southern Ontario early Tuesday morning. More on your storm chances in the days to come and what you can expect in the week ahead, below.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, SHOWERS FOR SOUTHERN ONTARIO

A weak system moving across the Great Lakes will allow clouds to build across parts of southern and eastern Ontario heading into our Monday. Showers will start to filter into cottage country through the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Daytime highs will depend on that cloud cover. Temperatures should fall right around seasonal through cottage country and eastern Ontario, with highs climbing a few degrees above seasonal down toward Toronto and Windsor.

Things get more interesting come Monday night.

MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY: STORM RISK BUILDS IN THE SOUTH

A large ridge of high pressure associated with the latest heat wave roasting the central United States will influence our weather across Ontario this week.

Complexes of thunderstorms tend to ride along the northern edge of these ridges like train cars on railroad tracks, and we could see one such complex threaten portions of southwestern Ontario by early Tuesday morning.

MCSTuesday

There’s a decent chance that folks in southwestern Ontario will wake up early Tuesday morning to some loud claps of thunder and gusty winds. Be sure to check back frequently for the latest details on this potential cluster of storms.

Tuesday is going to be a muggy day across the region. Humidex values will push 40 in the southwest toward Windsor, with feels-like values solidly in the 30s through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and points north.

RAINFALL TOTALS DEPEND ON THE WHIMS OF THUNDERSTORMS

It’s been quite the dry couple of weeks for the GTA as storms broke north and south, and it’s a pattern we could see repeat this week. Toronto has only recorded 7 mm of rain since June 12th, which is quite a bit below what we’d normally expect.

dryyy

As we so often see during the summer months, rainfall totals over the next couple of days will depend on where those thunderstorms track. One community could see more rain than its neighbours with this kind of setup.

The greatest chance for heavier rainfall exists in southwestern Ontario and up toward the Ontario/Quebec border. Locally heavier rainfall totals are possible beneath any beefier thunderstorms that spring up in the humid air.

rainfall

Looking ahead, temperatures this week will remain relatively consistent across southern Ontario, with daytime highs hovering within a few degrees of seasonal. No major temperature swings—nor any sustained heat—appears in the picture through the first half of July.

Thumbnail courtesy of Unsplash.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast across Ontario.