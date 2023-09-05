Feast Your Eyes On All The Red Carpet Pics From The NTAs 2023

NTAs 2023 red carpet

NTAs 2023 red carpet

The stars of the small screen were out in force on Tuesday night for the National Television Awards, as they celebrated the last 12 months in British TV.

The red carpet was rolled out at London’s O2 Wembley for the A-list event, which this year, was once-again hosted by Joel Dommett.

Among those in attendance were This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby, TV couples including Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, and the casts of soaps including Coronation Street and EastEnders, the latter of which pulled off an epic stunt red carpet stunt that you might not have even noticed...

Check out all the snaps from this year’s NTAs red carpet in the gallery below:

Alison Hammond

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Alison Hammond

Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth

Holly Willoughby

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Holly Willoughby

Rochelle Humes

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Rochelle Humes

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Olivia Attwood

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Olivia Attwood

Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington

Lenny Henry

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Lenny Henry

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Tina O'Brien

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Tina O'Brien

Piers Morgan and Dermot O'Leary

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Piers Morgan and Dermot O'Leary

Susanna Reid

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Susanna Reid

Maura Higgins

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Maura Higgins

Mollie King and Stuart Broad

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Mollie King and Stuart Broad

Claire Sweeney

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Claire Sweeney

Molly Rainford

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Molly Rainford

Angellica Bell

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Angellica Bell

Alex Jones

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Alex Jones

Danielle Harold

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Danielle Harold

Fleur East

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Fleur East

Vicky McClure

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Vicky McClure

Amy Dowden

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Story continues

Amy Dowden

Katie Piper

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Katie Piper

Molly Marsh

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Molly Marsh

Janusz Domagala and Syabira Yussof

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Janusz Domagala and Syabira Yussof

Tom Allen

David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Tom Allen