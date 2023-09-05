Feast Your Eyes On All The Red Carpet Pics From The NTAs 2023
NTAs 2023 red carpet
The stars of the small screen were out in force on Tuesday night for the National Television Awards, as they celebrated the last 12 months in British TV.
The red carpet was rolled out at London’s O2 Wembley for the A-list event, which this year, was once-again hosted by Joel Dommett.
Among those in attendance were This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby, TV couples including Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, and the casts of soaps including Coronation Street and EastEnders, the latter of which pulled off an epic stunt red carpet stunt that you might not have even noticed...
Check out all the snaps from this year’s NTAs red carpet in the gallery below:
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Alison Hammond
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal, Kellie Bright, Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Holly Willoughby
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Rochelle Humes
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Olivia Attwood
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Lenny Henry
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Ekin-Su Culculoglu
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Tina O'Brien
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Piers Morgan and Dermot O'Leary
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Susanna Reid
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Maura Higgins
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Mollie King and Stuart Broad
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Claire Sweeney
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Molly Rainford
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Angellica Bell
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Alex Jones
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Danielle Harold
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Fleur East
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Vicky McClure
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Amy Dowden
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Katie Piper
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Molly Marsh
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Janusz Domagala and Syabira Yussof
David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA