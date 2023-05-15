Fears for wildlife as polystyrene balls enter sea

Polystyrene balls have been found in the area surrounding a demolition site

A Manx charity has raised concerns after a large quantity of small polystyrene balls were discovered along an area of the island's coast.

The items have been found across a large area at the site of the former marine biological station, overlooking Port Erin bay.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said the beads were a "legacy" from the demolition of the building.

A spokesman for litter picking group Beach Buddies said they could cause "massive damage to wildlife".

He said: "Animals can’t distinguish the difference between materials like this and items such as fish eggs."

The island had a responsibility as a Unesco biosphere reserve to "care for the environment", he added.

A former marine biology station was demolished in March

A DEFA spokesman said it had been "monitoring the site for a couple of months" and was "in discussion with the developer".

He said: "The beads appear to be from the demolition in March, when the vast majority were safely removed from the site and surrounding area.

"However, due to their size it is extremely difficult to ensure they were all gathered up and disposed of properly."

He added that it was the responsibility of the developer to make sure "the site does not pollute the environment and also continues to liaise with the ecological advisers for the site".

Delgatie Limited was given planning permission to redevelop the site into apartments, a hotel and shops last year.

The company has been contacted for a response.

