Fears of widespread flooding in England and Wales in wake of Storm Ciarán

Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The clear-up was under way after record-breaking Storm Ciarán caused widespread damage, but people and businesses in some areas of the UK were being warned to prepare for more heavy rain.

There were growing concerns that widespread flooding could be on the cards.

Though the storm passed quickly through the UK and the Channel Islands on Thursday, winds of up to 102mph damaged buildings and caused scores of people to be evacuated. Heavy rain falling on already saturated ground is expected to lead to swollen rivers over the weekend and possible flooding.

The River Ritec in Tenby, south-west Wales, has reached record levels and a severe flood warning is in place.

At 10am on Friday there were 74 flood warnings and 221 flood alerts covering much of England apart from the north-west.

The Met Office had a yellow severe weather warning in place for heavy rain on Friday in the far north-east of England and eastern Scotland, where it warned there could be further disruption.

In addition, a yellow warning for heavy showers, along with gusty winds, was in place for a stretch of southern and south-eastern England from Portsmouth to Canterbury on Saturday. The Met Office said flooding of homes and businesses was possible and travel disruption likely. It also warned of more dangerous conditions on the coast.

On the island of Jersey, where the government reported winds reaching 102mph, schools remained closed, most flights to and from the airport were suspended after “extensive infrastructure, equipment and system failures” were identified and residents were advised to stay at home.

The government said: “Many roads remain impassable and islanders remain advised to think carefully before leaving home. Teams from the parishes, emergency services and the infrastructure and environment department are continuing to clear roads, but many which have been cleared have overhanging branches which are dangerous and could fall.”

Related: Remote Scottish community still cut off a month after 6,000-tonne landslip

Story continues

Jersey’s chief minister, Kristina Moore, said the government was making sure that people displaced by the storm when their homes were damaged had shelter and were safe.

In the south-east of England, rail and ferry services restarted but travellers were warned to prepare for knock-on delays.

The Met Office said a new record for the lowest mean sea level pressure recorded in England and Wales in November had been set, with a value of 953.3 hectopascals or millibars in Plymouth and 958.5 in St Athan in south Wales.

⚠️ #StormCiarán has set a new record for the lowest mean sea level pressure recorded in England and Wales in November, with a value of 953.3 hPa (mb) in Plymouth and 958.5 hPa (mb) in St Athan



◾ The previous record in England was 959.7 hPa (mb), set in 1916



◾ The previous… pic.twitter.com/zruckdYR2K — Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2023

The previous record in England was 959.7, set in 1916. For Wales, it was 962.7, set in 2010. The record for the UK remains unbroken, and was set in Scotland in 1877 with a value of 939.7.



