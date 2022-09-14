Fears ‘something awry’ at Naked Wines as director leaves after just three weeks

More than a third has been wiped off the share price of wine retailer Naked Wines after one of its directors stepped down after just three weeks in the role, prompting speculation in the City that "something has gone awry".

The online wine seller announced that Prathan Ravi, an analyst with one of Naked Wine's largest shareholders Punch Card Capital, had resigned as a non-executive director (NED) with immediate effect. Mr Ravi only joined the Naked Wines board on August 25.

Florida investor Punch Card holds around a 10pc stake in Naked Wines, according to filings from earlier this summer.

The resignation has taken investors and analysts by surprise. Wayne Brown, who covers the stock for Liberum, said the exit suggested "something has gone somewhat awry". He cut his target price on the company by a third.

News of Mr Ravi's departure came as Naked said it is reviewing its finances for the next 18 months and is in talks over its credit facility.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Naked Wines said its focus was "on developing plans demonstrating increased profitability, cost restraint and improved payback". It promised a further update when it issues a trading update in October.

Mr Brown said this could be "rather negative".

"The business update talks about cost-cutting, focusing on profitability going forward, which we interpret as a change in strategy and not being so aggressive on growth," he wrote.

"This could imply a smaller business in the future and reining in ambitions, which makes sense considering how poor key performance indicators are."

Shares in Naked Wine slumped 35pc on Wednesday morning, worsening a slide which has wiped almost 90pc off its value over the past year. The company did not respond to requests for comment on the departure of Mr Ravi or the financial review.

Naked Wines has faced months of pressure on its business, warning in June that the economic and consumer environment was the most challenging it had been for some time. It said it was now expecting to break even for its current financial year.

The company said consumer sentiment was "volatile" and it was facing growing struggles hanging on to customers. Weeks later, its chief financial officer stepped down – a move it said had been "by mutual agreement".

The business sells primarily into the US but also makes revenues in the UK and Australia.

The retailer had at one point been owned by Majestic Wines before the two brands were split in 2019, with Majestic's stores bought by Fortress.

