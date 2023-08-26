Fears river species are going extinct as Natural England inspections drop

More than 80 per cent of rivers in protected areas are 'unsatisfactory' - iStockphoto/iStockphoto

‌Species could be lost from rivers in protected areas under Natural England’s watch as inspection rates drop.

Less than 10 per cent of rivers in Sites of Special Scientific Interest have had a full assessment in the last six years, according to data from the environment department.

More than 80 per cent of rivers in protected areas are in “unsatisfactory condition” according to Natural England, the statutory body charged with overseeing their improvement.

Pressures on the rivers include sewage outflows, agricultural pollution and urban runoff.

The figures throw into doubt the Government’s target to have an assessment for every SSSI by Jan 31 2028.

Current and former employees told the Telegraph that the failure to regularly assess SSSI rivers left them vulnerable to new sources of pollution.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named, said there had been a hollowing out of expertise at the agency, with potentially dire consequences.

Failure to review rivers leaves them vulnerable to new sources of pollution - RachelBaker/BNPS

“A species could have fallen off the face of a cliff, in terms of its abundance, and we just wouldn’t know because we’re not monitoring for that species,” he said.

“And then we can’t react to those changes.”

He added: “You hear anecdotally stories of habitat destruction or a pollution incident. And it’s just unrealistic to be able to respond to them and head out there and know what to look for.”

Chris Mainstone, who worked for Natural England since its inception in 2006 until earlier this year, said lack of assessment also slowed down improvement programmes.

“It is proving increasingly difficult to actually carry on with any sort of improvement measures without an up to date condition assessment just to confirm that the problems that were there last time are still there,” he said.

The data was obtained via a Freedom of Information request by campaign group Unchecked.

Lack of up to date assessments slows down programmes to improve water quality - Craig Joiner Photography/Alamy

It shows that of the 42 rivers in SSSIs, only half had even a partial assessment since May 2017, and there had not been a full assessment on 90 per cent.

SSSIs are designated by Natural England for areas considered to contain vital features of natural heritage, such as rare chalk stream habitats.

SSSI rivers in unfavourable condition include the River Wye, which had its status downgraded earlier this year, amid declining key species such as the Atlantic salmon and white-clawed crayfish.

In 2015, Natural England moved from a rolling programme of assessment every six years to a “risk-based” approach, amid falling staff numbers and budgets.

The agency has had a real-term loss in funding of 37 per cent over the last decade and staff numbers have dropped 11 per cent since 2010, according to Unchecked.

‘In an appalling state’

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Our rivers are in an appalling state because they are at the mercy of anything that happens in their catchments – whether that’s how farmland is managed, how sewage is treated, how urban drainage is organised or how much water is taken from them to supply homes and businesses.

“Rivers need a different approach – they need careful monitoring to justify the action that needs to be taken by others, including regulators, farmers and water companies.”

Nick Measham, the CEO of charity Wildfish, said: “Unchecked’s great detective work has exposed the woefully inadequate state of Natural England’s monitoring of our SSSI rivers - our ecologically most valued waterbodies. Monitoring is the foundation of environmental protection.”

A Defra spokesman said: “We are tackling water pollution at every source through more investment, stronger regulation and tougher enforcement and have also increased Natural England’s budget for a fifth consecutive year.

‌“We’ve doubled funding for the Catchment Sensitive Farming programme, led by Natural England, helping reduce agricultural water pollution and set strict targets for water companies to prioritise action on pollution at ecologically important sites like SSSIs.”