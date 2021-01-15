Fears of return to pre-Christmas Channel chaos as France bans rapid coronavirus tests

(AFP via Getty Images)

France is outlawing the use of rapid – but less-accurate – Covid-19 tests for non-EU travellers, raising the risk of a return to the pre-Christmas chaos in Kent.

Grant Shapps said he believed there would be an exemption for lorry-drivers to continue to receive the 30-minute tests – but admitted that was the situation only “for the time being”.

Last month, tens of thousands of drivers were stranded in Kent and there were clashes with the police when France banned lorry drivers to try to stop the spread of the new UK strain of coronavirus.

The crisis was only resolved when hauliers were given the rapid lateral flow tests, which Paris has now decided to ban for arrivals from outside the EU.

Mr Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said his French counterpart would visit on Monday to see “how we are applying” the 30-minute tests.

“That's the system in place and that's what's continuing for the time being,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Jean Castex, the French prime minister, said on Thursday night that its nationwide night-time curfew would begin at 6pm on Saturday and remain in force for at least two weeks.

A negative PCR, or laboratory, test less than 72 hours old would be required for arrivals from non-EU destinations – the same system the UK is introducing from Monday.

Everybody with a negative result would have to self-isolate for seven days and would then take, and pass, a second PCR test.

Crucially, the original French travel ban came before the UK left the EU single market and customs union, on New Year’s Day, creating a mountain of new paperwork for businesses.

Now Brexit has been completed, ministers are already planning “emergency” measures to prevent feared food shortages, to allow empty lorries crossing the Channel to restock to skip queues at key ports.

Rod McKenzie, of the Road Haulage Association [RHA], condemned existing queues for truckers at Waterbrook Park, which is being used for customs checks until the end of February.

“This is shocking: Ashford truck stop today with drivers queuing for up to 8 hours to get their border paperwork cleared, then having to get COVID test afterwards for France,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kent Police revealed that they had issued 407 fines to HGV drivers who failed to obtain a valid Kent Access Permit before entering the county.

Mr Shapps, asked about a ban on lateral flow tests, said “of course that would cause problems”.

“That remains in place at the moment and that's very important because it enables goods to flow backwards and forwards between us and continental Europe,” he said.

Asked about the new UK checks, from Monday, the Transport Secretary explained: "The carrier would need to first of all check that you had a coronavirus test...before you are actually able to get on the flight.

“And, only if you can show within the last 72 hours a negative test, and only if that test is up to very specific standards, may you board that plane.”

