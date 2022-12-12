Fears for police officers involved in shooting incident in regional Queensland

Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Several police officers have reportedly been involved in a shooting incident in regional Queensland.

Police were called to a rural property at Wains Road in Wieambilla, in the Western Downs region some 270km west of Brisbane, about 4.45pm on Monday.

Gunfire was exchanged and the status of the officers involved was unknown. Multiple media outlets reported there were grave concerns for several officers.

An emergency declaration was issued on Monday evening for the Wieambilla area and Wains Road was closed to the public.

Residents within Chinchilla Tara Road, Wieambilla Road, Bennetts School Road and Mary Street were told to stay indoors until further notice. Specialist police were making their way to the scene.

Police have declared an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an ongoing incident at Wieambilla.https://t.co/nh7v08kLs0 pic.twitter.com/MU4LvjGdth — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 12, 2022

The Queensland Ambulance Service was on the scene and a spokesperson described the incident as ongoing.

An ambulance spokesperson said four crews were responding to a “QPS incident” but were stationed outside the declared zone. There were at least three emergency services helicopters responding to the incident.

Queensland police said: “Several police crews are in attendance at the property. Residents within the declared areas must remain indoors until further notice and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area. There is no further information at this time.”

Local media reported as many as three officers were unaccounted for at Wieambilla outside Chinchilla.

A police spokesperson was unable to comment on the specific reports or provide further information when contacted by Guardian Australia.

The Wieambilla area is a known black spot for communications.