Fears for London’s ‘Tin Pan Alley’ as legendary recording studio faces uncertain future

The shop's recording studio was hived off by Consolidated Developments five years ago - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Ever since the Swinging Sixties, Denmark Street has been quite literally the beating heart of London’s rock‘n’roll scene.

In a recording studio once tucked away at the back of one of the street’s oldest surviving guitar shops, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and The Kinks played at ear blistering volumes to lay down a soundtrack that defined a decade.

But now the owner of Regent Sounds, where so much of the 1960’s British music was recorded, fears the character of the Soho street once nicknamed Tin Pan Alley could be lost forever.

For more than 20 years, Crispin Weir has watched guitar shops close as the new development began.

Crispin Weir worries that Denmark Street may lose its character altogether - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

The proposals even saw The Who’s Pete Townshend warn a “massive chunk of rock history” was in peril when he opposed the development in 2014.

But, a special legal planning agreement – called a Section 106 – was inserted into the area’s plans to ensure Denmark Street maintained its musical heritage.

Last year, Consolidated Developments unveiled a £1 billion project surrounding the new Tottenham Court Road Tube Station.

A new luxury boutique hotel opened up on Denmark Street and, a few doors away, a steakhouse took over the site where, until 1992, The Giaconda cafe served the likes of David Bowie and Elton John.

The once unkempt but fashionable road has been dragged into the 21st Century. Piercingly bright multimedia screens – the new Outernet London experience that shows public art as well as adverts – adorn an alley leading to Denmark Street. The installation is in stark contrast to the retro shadow font that spells Regent Sounds Studio on the shop window opposite.

“There’s a disconnect here. It’s as if they want to make Denmark Street like New Bond Street, with high-end Chanel and Dior shops,” Mr Weir, 50, said.

He is locked in a battle with Consolidated over his lease, focusing on the recording studio that was once part of his shop but was hived off by the company five years ago.

“They said they would return it after six months, but it’s been empty ever since,” he said. “Black Sabbath recorded Paranoid there. I don’t understand, perhaps they have an alternative use for it.”

With half the floor space, his rent was reduced. But Mr Weir is adamant that having a small guitar shop is bad for business: any customer playing Stairway to Heaven will struggle to hear their guitar if someone else just feet away is playing Smoke on the Water.

“The shop is crammed. We wanted to put a booth where the recording studio used to be. But now we can’t. If it wasn’t for a wealthy benefactor, we would have gone under.”

Outernet London, an immersive digital entertainment space, opened nearby as part of the area's redevelopment - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

While Consolidated is adamant that they are preserving the area’s heritage (the wider development includes a 2,000 capacity venue, two smaller ones, a new Japanese keyboard manufacturer shop and a proposed free-to-use recording studio) it refused to say if it had plans for the old studio.

Fears over the developer’s plans were compounded after Laurence Kirshchel, who founded Consolidated, set up 4 Denmark Limited: a company whose name was similar to the shop’s business address, 4 Denmark Street.

A spokesman for Consolidated said: “Regent Sounds is a great shop and since 2018 we have supported them with a discounted rent below the market rate and covered all costs of refurbishing the building, at around £200,000, which they would have been due to pay under the service charge.

“We’ve complied with all Section 106 obligations and have offered them equivalent sized floor areas in the building as they had previously.”

Outernet London, the free immersive arts and cultural development around the new Tube station, has seen a rise in footfall from 153,000 from when it first opened to 233,000 in February. Outernet predicts it is on track to become one of Britain’s top tourist attractions.