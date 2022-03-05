Fears Hawkesbury-Nepean river will surpass last week’s flood level as rain batters NSW

Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Areas around Sydney and Newcastle are facing the renewed risk of flooding on Sunday and coming days, with the possibility that some rivers, including the Hawkesbury-Nepean, will exceed the major flood levels reached last week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has several warnings out for severe weather on Sunday, including parts of the Sydney metro region, the South Coast, Illawarra, and parts of the Tablelands.

The source of the latest rain is an upper level low that is moving slowly over northern NSW today, the bureau said. A surface trough off the NSW coast is expected to strengthen, dragging in moist south-easterly winds on to the areas of warning.

Some heavy rain over Sydney this morning, and several days of persistent falls to come. Here are the Sunday and Monday forecast totals. @BOM_au pic.twitter.com/OKgWZ1prP3 — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 5, 2022

For Sydney, it means days more of rain and the possibility of a severe thunderstorm on Sunday through to Tuesday.

And Tuesday's forecast is also wet, bringing four-day totals to 100mm+ in areas that are already facing rising rivers. And there is a warning out this morning for heavy rain for parts of the central coast and inland: https://t.co/E0A4G0fr0O @BOM_au pic.twitter.com/ErPvxk5ZQg — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 5, 2022

The Hunter region is another area of concern on Sunday onwards, with Singleton, Maitland and Newcastle facing moderate to major flooding.



“We just want to make sure that communities there are aware of that and begin taking preparations as well,” Campbell said.

Story continues

Related: ‘Worse than 2017’: Lismore faces mammoth rebuild after flood as community inundated by loss

People in parts of Picton were ordered to evacuate on Sunday as the Stonequarry Creek was rising quickly and could break its banks, he said.

Towns along the Hawkesbury-Nepean River were already getting another soaking on Sunday, and the river was rising again.

Hawkesbury River back above major flood level at North Richmond. Almost 120mm has already fallen at Richmond since 0900 Saturday, and earlier forecast had as much as 70mm on Sunday. More to come on Monday and Tuesday. @BOM_au pic.twitter.com/OmEI9bBLX7 — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 5, 2022

“For those who are in low-lying areas out in western Sydney along the Hawkesbury we are looking at the potential of the rain forecast over the next couple of days for those river levels to rise again, possibly up to or even exceeding the level of a few days ago,” Campbell said.

“That will just prolong for some people that flooding well into the coming week,” he said. “So it may well be that some communities and some properties will remain isolated or underwater for until next weekend.”

One factor affecting the size of the flooding will be the spill rate at Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s main reservoir. It began spilling on Wednesday morning when the dam exceeded full capacity and has been spilling ever since.

Meanwhile, the spill at Warragamba Dam has started rise as well. @BOM_NSW has earlier predicted 70-120mm at the site on Sunday, with 25-45mm on Monday, and 50-70mm on Tuesday. Inflows into Lake Burragorang are certain to rise again, it would seem. pic.twitter.com/YltAiKFleu — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) March 5, 2022

As of Sunday morning, it was spilling at the rate of at least 130 gigalitres a day, with the pace expected to increase, the government said. Last week, the peak spill rate reached 315GL a day compared with more than 440GL/day during the March 2021 floods.

The NSW SES has more than 500 volunteers in the field, backed up by many agencies. Volunteers have also joined from Victoria and Tasmania.

In the past day, the SES conducted 17 flood rescues, including eight in the Sydney metro region. Authorities are continuing to warn people not to drive through flood waters.

