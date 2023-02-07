Christian Atsu - Christian Atsu hospitalised after he is caught up in Turkish earthquakes - PA/Richard Sellers

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United footballer Christian Atsu has been found alive and taken to hospital with injuries after he was caught up in Monday’s devastating Turkish earthquake.

Atsu, 31, currently plays for Turkish Super Lig club Hatayspor in Kahramanmaras, which was one of the regions hit hardest by a 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude quake on Monday, killing at least 2,000 people across eastern Turkey and northern Syria.

He was reported missing and feared trapped alongside several of his Hatayspor team-mates and staff members under rubble on Monday night after his Turkish team was caught up in Monday’s devastating earthquake.

But on Tuesday morning, Hatayspor manager Mustafa Ozat confirmed that Atsu had been rescued and had been taken to hospital with injuries.

“Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries,” said Ozat, who confirmed that rescue efforts were continuing for other club members.

“Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble.”

Atsu’s team-mates Burak Oksuz and Bertuf Yildirim were among those reportedly pulled from a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, a city around 50km from each of the quake’s epicentres. Oskuz wearing a Hatayspor jersey.

Hatayspor technical director Ekrem Eksioglu, coach Osman Ates and player Kerim Alici have also been confirmed to be safe.

But fears are growing for the club’s sporting director Savut who has not been accounted for and could still be trapped in the rubble, according to reports.

Atsu was part of the Newcastle team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.

Atsu, who scored deep into stoppage time on Sunday to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa, left St James’ Park during the summer of 2021 after making 121 appearances for the club.

A post on Newcastle’s Twitter account said: “Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20.”

We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.



We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation. 1/2 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 6, 2023

As well as Chelsea and Newcastle, Atsu also spent time on loan with Everton and Bournemouth.

Bournemouth said: “Everyone at AFC Bournemouth is hoping for positive news regarding Christian Atsu.

“Our thoughts are with all affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.”

