Fears for European holidays grow as Macron backs Merkel’s call for ‘co-ordinated’ Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson’s hopes to grant British families holidays abroad this summer look set to be thwarted, after European leaders lined up behind Angela Merkel’s demand for quarantine for visitors from the UK.

The prime minister gave a strong signal that he wants vaccinated Brits to be able to head for the beaches and cities of Europe, declaring that there was a “real opportunity” to open up travel and revealing he has not ruled out a foreign break for himself.

But the leaders of France and Portugal - two of British holiday-makers’ most favoured destinations - said they supported the German chancellor’s call for a “co-ordinated” EU approach to keep the Delta variant out.

President Emmanuel Macron said it was necessary for all of Europe to be “vigilant” against the mutation, which makes up the majority of cases in the UK but has so far established only a relatively limited presence on the continent.

The government was today expected to move Malta, Madeira and Spain’s Balearic Islands onto the so-called “green list” of countries from which arrivals in England do not need to quarantine.

But a blanket self-isolation policy for the whole EU would immediately render travel to the holiday islands unfeasible for most Britons.

New EU-wide rules being introduced next week will allow vaccinated people to move freely within the Schengen area, which covers most of continental Europe.

But individual countries are able to set their own tougher rules and several, including Germany, Italy and Poland, are introducing quarantine for the British.

Arriving at a European Council summit in Brussels, Ms Merkel said: “We are obviously concerned about the Delta variant.

“I will lobby for a more co-ordinated approach, particularly with regard to entries from regions where virus variants abound.”

And Mr Macron echoed her comments, telling reporters: “We must all be vigilant because the much-talked-about Delta variant is coming, which spreads much more rapidly than the other variants and affects people who are not vaccinated or who only have had one dose.

”For me, one of the issues of discussion is to be really taking co-ordinated decisions in terms of opening of borders to third countries and on recognising vaccines because at this stage we have to limit this to the vaccines that have been approved by the European medical authority.”

Portuguese PM Antonio Costa defended his decision to open his country up to Britons a month ago, but indicated he was ready to come into line with a decision taken for the whole 27-nation bloc.

Merkel was “completely right” about the need to “co-ordinate regarding our external borders, since we have freedom of movement within the European Union”, he said.

Portugal on Thursday announced stricter Covid-19 restrictions across the Lisbon region and Algarve resort Albufeira, with curfews for restaurants and supermarkets, after a surge in Delta cases. More than half of coronavirus cases in the Portuguese capital now involve the more infectious variant first identified in India.

Mr Johnson is expected to permit travel without quarantine or expensive tests to “amber list” countries this summer for Britons who have received two coronavirus vaccine jabs, along with their children.

But it is not yet clear whether the requirement for home quarantine for arrivals from amber countries - which include the most popular European holiday destinations, along with the US - will be ditched from the planned 19 July date for lifting of Covid restrictions or from the start of August.

Ministers are understood to have been split at a meeting in Downing Street on Thursday between those like transport secretary Grant Shapps and chancellor Rishi Sunak pushing for an early relaxation of the rules and the more cautious health secretary Matt Hancock and home secretary Priti Patel who are thought to prefer to wait for August.

Hinting that move is not far away, Mr Johnson said: “I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab.

“We’ve got more than 60 per cent of our population have now had two jabs, 83 per cent have had one jab. We’re really getting through it now.”

However, he added: “I’m not going to claim that this summer, for travel purposes, is going to be like any other summer. I don’t want to cast a pall over things but, as I said the other day, it will be different.”

The PM said he had not given up hope for a foreign holiday himself, saying: “My plans at this stage are at the unformed stage, I’m afraid. I’m certainly not ruling it in or ruling it out.”

