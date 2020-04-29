Fearne Cotton works out in these affordable tropical-print leggings

Fearne Cotton wears new Sweaty Betty Contour Leggings for home workout. (Getty Images)

Fearne Cotton often shares her home workouts with her fans on social media, from her post-run selfies, to her full yoga session in her kitchen.

Now we can not only copy the 38-year-old presenter’s fitness routines during isolation, but also her style too.

Last week the former Top of the Pops host had us flocking to buy a slogan t-shirt she was gifted by a relative, and now we are lusting over her gym gear.

The mum-of-two shared a photo of her indoors after completing a 40-minute workout on her Instagram account.

In the picture Cotton wore a tie dye Nike crop top with a pair of figure hugging tropical print leggings from Sweaty Betty.

The post has attracted a lot of attention, as it has racked up over 10,000 likes within minutes.

But it is Cotton’s leggings that have stolen the limelight, as fellow social media users are lusting over the colourful activewear.

One fan commented: “Those leggings” followed by a lovestruck emoji.

While others were desperate to know where to buy the design, as one asked: “Where are your leggings from?”

Another quizzed: “Those leggings!! Where are they from??”

Cotton’s leggings are the Contour Workout Leggings, which are new in at Sweaty Betty, and retail for £60.

Buy it: Contour Workout Leggings | £60 from Sweaty Betty

The design claims to be 100% squat proof, which means they provide the necessary coverage when exercising.

They are made from a sweat wicking fabric that boasts a four-way stretch, and are lightweight.

The leggings come in sizes extra extra small to extra extra large, although they also feature an adjustable drawcord for optimum comfort.

Plus, they come in four different colour ways.

While some may want to buy Cotton’s exact floral print, others may prefer a soft pastel printed version, or a classic black design.

Cotton is not the only one who is fond of the garment, as it has also received glowing reviews from customers hailing the athleisurewear as “flattering and comfortable”.