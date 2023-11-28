‘Fearless’ otters appear to be teasing crocodile with missing tail

A crocodile with a missing tail was the target of apparent teasing by a group of otters as some nipped at the tail stump, getting an angry reaction from the reptile.

The encounter at the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve in Singapore was captured in video last month by Bernard Seah, known as the OtterGrapher, who has been documenting crocodiles and otters in Singapore for more than 10 years.

When an otter bit down on its tail stump, the crocodile lashed out with its jaws agape as the otters scattered.

“The otters are fearless,” Seah told SWNS. “They know they are faster than the crocodile so they just need to stay away from its mouth.”

Seah posted the video on his Facebook page.

Eventually, the otters, no less than eight of them, lost interest and went on their way.

“I was so excited to see this happen out of the water and in full view,” Seah told SWNS.

Seah also addressed the crocodile’s missing tail, saying, “It was likely hatched out of the egg with a tail deformity. He has managed to survive for at least 30 years like this, though.

“The crocodile was about 2½ meters long without the tail, but if he had a tail, would probably be close to 5 meters long.”

