Fearless England are showing why they can be Euro 2024 favourites

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were excellent for England against Scotland - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Rarely has the gap between England and Scotland been so great. Rarely have England had a battery of attacking strength as devastating and youthful and exciting as they currently possess.

Rarely does a player as utterly brilliant as Jude Bellingham come along. This is a generational talent. A player we will be talking about for years, decades to come. One who wears the No 10 shirt, who plays that role and who is at home of the biggest stage. A star for the biggest team in the world, in Real Madrid, and for his country. And who is just 20.

And so in the 150th anniversary of the oldest fixture in international football Scotland were left utterly exposed and yearning for when this encounter was a genuine contest.

Given this is regarded as their best team for many years, and certainly this century, then it also shows just how much of a threat England now carry.

Scotland almost saved face when they scored, a goal afforded to them by a hapless involvement from half-time substitute Harry Maguire – “oh Harry” was trending on social media – but the reality is England were far, far superior in this friendly.

At 2-1 England just reasserted themselves. And Bellingham was the driving force, but he was not alone in impressing. Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford were superb down the flanks and given Gareth Southgate did not start with Bukayo Saka or Eberechi Eze – who came on – or James Maddison – who did not - and given Jack Grealish was injured and given Raheem Sterling was not even selected then it is some roster he has to call on.

Jude Bellingham was the star for England - PA/Andrew Milligan

Against that Scotland, who have performed so wonderfully to top a European Championship qualifying group that includes Spain and Erling Haaland’s Norway, with just two points needed to go the finals, can only turn to Southampton’s Che Adams and Queen’s Park Rangers’ Lyndon Dykes. Their biggest goal threat is Manchester United reserve midfielder Scott McTominay.

England will be at the finals in Germany and the body of evidence that suggests they should be the tournament favourites is steadily being compiled. France will rival that and they have their own legion of attackers led by Kylian Mbappe but England have nothing to fear if Southgate can get the combinations right.

He cannot play them all but there might be a key in a change of formation as he shifted from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1. It had a more attacking feel but it raises one significant question: who to play alongside Declan Rice? Kalvin Phillips started but cannot get a game at Manchester City and Jordan Henderson was left out having featured against Ukraine.

That 1-1 draw at the weekend led to more understandable angst as to whether Southgate can effectively harness the creativity he has available to him but there was no doubt here.

No-one close to England, or the Football Association, will ever utter the phrase “golden generation” ever again and while the squad who had that yoke applied to them in the 2000s fell so desperately short there is hope that this group can justify that precious metal comparison.

Previously England had shortcomings, not least in their fragile mentality. This squad does not appear to have those failings while their biggest asset could be their collectiveness and their youthful exuberance mixed with experience. They seem fearless and fear has so often dogged England.

England have a fantastic set of players at their disposal - PA/Andrew Milligan

The surest of predictions was that it would be fast; it would be furious and the teams would feed off a febrile atmosphere. The fluency? It was emphatically coming from England and they rammed that home with two goals in three first-half minutes.

Scotland were already playing a dangerous game of a high defensive line combined with a failure to press in midfield and it was an approach that was ruthlessly exploited by England and, in particular, Bellingham.

“We thought that position might cause a problem,” Southgate said of giving Bellingham a role behind Harry Kane, often breaking beyond the central striker as he does for Madrid. But it was from the classic No 10 space that he helped manufacture the breakthrough as he threaded a smart pass from the area’s edge that Rashford poked to Kyle Walker.

Fresh from his first international goal Walker drove a low shot (or was it a cross?) that Foden turned into the net. But that description does not to justice to Foden’s sharp contribution as he had to quickly shift his feet to direct the ball.

Scotland had risked their own downfall and did so, even more so, as they conceded again. A cross from Foden ran through the face of the goal with Andrew Robertson inadvertently directing it to Bellingham. Inevitably he scored and it was hapless from the Scotland captain.

It's two in quick succession for @England and Jude Bellingham is the hero 👊#C4Football | #SCOvENG pic.twitter.com/E8hsgESA1W — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 12, 2023

The air was sucked out of the stadium. Scotland fans were silent. England fans goaded them.

Scotland may, effectively, be Europe’s form team with five victories from five ties in their bid to qualify for the Euros but the gulf was wide, so wide, despite the fact England had made six changes.

Scotland knew the game was up and their fans consoled themselves by mocking the every touch of the unfortunate Maguire, who replaced the injured Marc Guehi. And so, Maguire turned the ball into his own net as he tried to cut out Robertson’s cross. The centre-half really cannot catch a break at present.

Maybe the story would be England throwing it away? No chance. They should have scored three times but claimed just the one, again created by Bellingham who showed strength and skill and perception to provide for Kane. “An unreal talent,” was Foden’s verdict on Bellingham. Thankfully for England he is the real deal as is their team. Scotland will be at the Euros but England could win it.

