Fearing for her child's health, woman puts her job on the line by refusing to work with COVID patients

A health-care worker said she fears for her child's life if she is forced to work in a COVID-19 hot spot by her employer.

Last month, the woman found out the regional health agency she works for was reassigning her to help care for COVID-19 patients.

Knowing her young child was highly susceptible to respiratory infections, she begged her supervisor not to send her to the front line.

"I can't risk it," said the worker, who CBC News is calling Marie. CBC is withholding her name and certain details of her job situation to protect her identity.

Marie said she understands Quebec is in a critical situation.

Thousands of employees in the province's health-care network are currently absent, either because they are home sick with the virus or have been exposed to it and are in quarantine, or they are too scared to come in to work.

"But forcing employees to perform a job that is not for them is not a solution," said Marie, a member of APTS, a union representing 32,000 technical and professional staff in Quebec's public health and social services sector.

"I am more than happy to help in a place that I have the potential to help. That's not doing a nurse job. I am not qualified for that."

Pediatrician's letter no help

When the pandemic started in March, Marie said she was initially assigned to an administrative position.

But she was pulled from that job last month and told she would be sent to care for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Frantic with worry, Marie got a medical letter from her child's pediatrician, outlining the health problems.

In the letter, which CBC News has seen, the doctor said the child should avoid any possible contact with COVID-19 cases or people who may have come in contact with them. The doctor said Marie should be kept away from any work duties that could result in her possibly contracting the virus.

While she waited to hear back from managers at her agency, Marie received some on-the-job training to work as a préposée aux béneficiaires, or patient attendant. Marie said she watched as attendants bathed, dressed and fed patients, and tended to their hygiene needs.

What she witnessed made her even more anxious about being exposed to the virus.

"You understand why there are outbreaks," said Marie, her voice rising with astonishment.

She said some of the patient attendants did not change their gloves in between patients.

In one instance, Marie said she was asked to feed an elderly woman, who did not appear well. Marie touched her hand.

"She was on fire. She wasn't in the hot zone, she was in zone 3," said Marie, who called in a nurse to check on her.

The woman had a high fever and an extremely high blood pressure reading. Marie said she didn't understand how the patient's condition wasn't caught earlier, since a patient attendant had just changed the woman's diaper.

No 'automatic exemption'

According to recommendations set out by Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ), pregnant or breastfeeding women, immunocompromised workers and people over the age of 70 should not be redeployed to COVID-19 hot spots.

The Ministry of Health said these guidelines should be followed by regional health authorities.

But when it comes to an immunocompromised family member, each situation is individually assessed by the employer and its health and safety offices, said Marie-Claude Lacasse, a ministry spokesperson.

Depending on the employee's position and the needs of the establishment, protective measures, such as teleworking from home, could be put in place. But it's up to the employer, said Lacasse.

There is no "automatic exemption," she said.

If an employee refuses to be moved without a valid reason, Lacasse said the employee could face disciplinary measures laid out in the collective agreement.

Afraid to lose her job

In an email Marie shared with CBC, an official at her regional health agency said it could not assess her request to be kept away from the front lines because the medical condition was related to her child, not herself.

She was told to discuss possible options with her department head.

"A family member doesn't count," said Marie, who has heard about other employees who were also told they had to work, regardless of the fact they had to come home to vulnerable family members.

"I got to the point I couldn't sleep, and I was crying every night."

As a last resort, she contacted her union. Officials there told her she could refuse to take the assignment, but they could not guarantee she would not lose her job. They did, however, point out that other employees had refused, and so far, the regional health agency had not issued sanctions.

Due to her protests, Marie said she was temporarily placed at a job with limited contact with COVID-19 patients, but she doesn't know how long it will last.

The uncertainty is agonizing.

She doesn't want to lose her job, but she will not put her child at risk.

"It's very stressful that I don't know what's going to happen."