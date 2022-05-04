Fearing the Fed's rate hike? 9.6% inflation-protected I Bonds could be a saving grace

The prospect of the Federal Reserve dishing out its single largest rate hike in 22 years could raise rates on credit cards, car loans, mortgages and more.

How to safely offset the blow? The Treasury Department delivered, as expected, a little gift to beleaguered savers on Monday – a rate raise on I Bonds.

I Bonds are government-backed, inflation-protected securities. The rate rises or falls based on inflation, but can never fall below 0%, so savers’ principal is always protected.

“Given the current environment of rising rates and inflation, investors are looking to I Bonds to earn significantly more returns on their savings over time,” said Mychal Campos, head of investing at digital investment advisor Betterment.

Adjusted twice a year, the new rate follows a 7.12% rate for the past six months. The rates track inflation, which has been rising after the dislocations in the economy brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and more recently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has raised energy prices.

Taming the inflation tiger

The new rate is based on a formula tied to the 8.5% inflation rate reported last month, the highest in 20 years. If inflation falls, the interest rate on I Bonds will pay less interest when it reset in November.

Investors have to hold on to the bonds for at least a year and can’t invest more than $10,000 annually, under the rules set by the Treasury Department.

Though the rate is soaring, the Treasury Department didn’t add a fixed interest rate to its latest I Bonds offering that would have sweetened the deal even more. That hasn’t happened since 2019. The entire rate, thus, is tied to the inflation formula.

I Bonds aren’t the only option for investors worried about inflation. There is also another government offering, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, which operate under different rules.

I Bonds are sold direct to the public at the Treasury's website, treasurydirect.gov. Because they are not sold through brokerages and because their inflation-tied interest rates were so low – they touched 0% at one point – they haven’t attracted as much attention from investors.

A 'no-brainer'

“This is a no-brainer for everyone,” said Ken Tumin, senior industry analyst at LendingTree and founder of LendingTree’s rate tracker Deposit Accounts.

Everyone, that is, except those building their emergency funds who might need the cash sooner than in a year.

Still, with the Fed expected to raise the rate by a half of a percentage point at its meeting Wednesday, I Bonds could provide enough of an offset to mitigate some of the pain from increased borrowing costs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Investing in I bonds: Rates rise with Feds latest interest rate