Fear the Walking Dead confirms Sherry crossover for season 6

Fear the Walking Dead has confirmed that Sherry will appear in season 6.

Christine Evangelista will reprise the role for the first time since The Walking Dead's seventh season, and becomes the third character to cross over from the original series to the spin-off after Morgan and Dwight.

In fact, a reunion for Sherry and Dwight could be happening – and co-showrunner Ian Goldberg hinted at what fans can expect if the couple end up seeing each other again.

"We did release a photo of the two of them together, so I won't play too coy. We will see Dwight and Sherry this season," Goldberg said at Fear the Walking Dead's Comic-Con@Home panel.

"I don't want to say too much else about it, but I think the thing that is really exciting to me and [fellow co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss] is we're huge fans of the character of Dwight. He's a very different man by the end of season five on Fear than he was on The Walking Dead. There was just a whole new light to him."

Goldberg continued: "What's interesting to us, if that reunion were to happen, is he's a different person now, and who knows if maybe Sherry's a different person.

"So the reunion might not be exactly what they think it is. It doesn't mean it can't be a great thing, but they're both different people, and that's a really interesting thing to explore."

Franchise boss Scott Gimple also didn't rule out a reunion between Althea and Isabelle.

"There's more story there. We want to explore that story more, individually with those characters and potentially together," he said.

Fear the Walking Dead returns October 11 on AMC in the US and October 12 on AMC UK in the UK.

