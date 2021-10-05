Fear and uncertainty: The waiting game for an immigration medical exam in Nova Scotia

Nishka Rajesh moved to Halifax at 18 years old to study at Saint Mary’s University. She has since graduated, started a job she loves, and made many friends. “I just feel like I'm part of this place. So, it was a no-brainer that I was going to apply and stay here,” she said in a September interview, wearing her burgundy SMU hoodie. Rajesh applied for a work permit after graduation and in 2019 she became eligible to apply for a permanent residence (PR) permit through the Atlantic Immigration Pilot program. It’s a two-step process which involves getting an endorsement from the Nova Scotia government and later submitting the application to the federal government for processing. After going through several hoops, she finally reached the final round: the immigration medical examination. Rajesh received the seemingly straight forward request to get the exam done in June. What she didn’t expect was the four-month wait to schedule an appointment. “It feels like I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But there’s still such a long way to go. It feels … like I’m in a state of limbo.”

There are only five physicians at three clinics in Nova Scotia authorized to administer the medical exam. Tacoma Family Medicine and Kawchuk Medical Incorporated were the only clinics providing the service until Atlantic Offshore Medical Services received authorization less than a year ago. Rajesh contacted the three clinics. The new one was still not taking applications at the time. One of the older clinics said they were fully booked till the end of the year and the other said they were reviewing appointment requests that were two months old. Rajesh had 30 days to get the test done and returned to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to complete her application. She thought to herself that there was no way she could get the exam done in time. “(I felt) all the negative emotions you can think of — despair, fear. My work permit ends next year, so if I don't get my PR … within this year, I would have to spend money again … to extend my work permit, or I may have to take the decision to leave.” Thirty days quickly passed with no further news. All Rajesh could do was contact IRCC to inform them they wouldn’t be able to meet their deadline through a web form. It’s the only way PR applicants can forward their questions to the government agency. “That’s the only thing I could do. It’s just waiting and hoping,” she said.

Anyone applying to stay in Canada needs to go through an immigration medical examination. The exam includes blood and urine tests and an X-ray. It’s done to ensure that new residents are not a “danger to public health or public safety,” and do not create “excessive demand on Canada’s healthcare or social services,” according to the government of Canada website. The required exam can only be administered by what Immigration Canada refers to as a “panel physician,” which means that you can’t get the test done at your family physician or a walk-in clinic unless they are designated by IRCC. Licensed doctors are contacted by IRCC to apply to become a panel physician and must submit a number of documents and go through an orientation before they can administer the medical exam, according to a guide for panel physicians posted on the government of Canada website. “IRCC’s migration officials and medical officers regularly consult each other on how many panel members are needed in a given location,” explains the guide.

The number of panel physicians is different in each province and territory. The Atlantic provinces have 13 physicians in total, with Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador leading the pack at five physicians each. That's more than the northern regions, with Yukon having one physician and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut having none. Ontario has the largest number of panel physicians at 108, followed by British Columbia at 65. The Chronicle Herald asked IRCC for more information on how the immigration officials decide on the number of physicians needed in a province, but a response was not available before deadline. A spokesperson with Doctors Nova Scotia said they didn’t consider the number of panel physicians in the province to be causing problems because most people got the test done abroad before arriving in Canada. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian government has been encouraging people residing in Canada to apply for a PR, which means many of the applicants looking to get an exam are likely already in Nova Scotia.

Immigration lawyer Lee Cohen said in an email Monday that he’s seen many cases similar to Rajesh’s. He described it as a “huge problem” with many clients waiting for an appointment for months. Rajesh said not having a dedicated IRCC phone line to ask questions and the cost associated with the medical exam, which is not covered by MSI, are added burdens. “I want to live in Halifax, and I want to live in Nova Scotia. But I feel like there's so much bureaucracy and so many different challenges that that really makes it hard for people to make that decision to stay,” said Rajesh. On Sept. 29, Rajesh received a confirmation from one of the clinics for an appointment in mid-November, almost four months after the deadline to submit her medical exam results. She said she hoped there would be no more obstacles in her journey.

Nebal Snan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle Herald