Fear TWD Recap: Alicia, Is That You? — Plus, ‘This Is Not the Way to End This!’

As Fear the Walking Dead lumbered ever closer to its series finale Sunday — only next week’s double header to go — Troy’s daughter was passed around like a note in AP bio class. First, June, Dwight, Sherry, etc., took Tracy from Strand with the intention of returning her to Dad — and handing over her kidnapper to boot — in exchange for “assurances” that he wouldn’t attack PADRE. ’Cause Troy is nothing if not trustworthy, right?

Next, the girl fell back into Strand’s clutches after he removed her blindfold en route to the hotel to show her PADRE’s location, and they both jumped off a boat and swam to sure (Tracy, impressively, with her hands tied). In no time, Strand had located Madison, who was busy bashing rando walkers in hopes of finding a reanimated Alicia. To save her skin, Tracy offered to show Madison where Troy had stashed her daughter — this in spite of the fact that she blamed the long-ago high-school guidance counselor for her mother’s demise. To get there, though, they’d need wheels. Not a problem on this post-apocalyptic show! They just stopped by Luciana’s handy-dandy gas station to help themselves to a vehicle.

Busted by Lucy and Daniel, Madison and Strand were joined on their joyless ride by the latter, who lied that he had a keen interest in seeing Alicia laid to rest. What he really wanted, Strand deduced, was to use Tracy to punish Troy for Ofelia’s death. (Got all that? My head is spinning.) A shot rang out, and Victor was sent flying out of the car, only to be saved from walkers by a group of Alicia wannabes who, in a very Negan-like way, wanted people to believe that they were the heroine who remained their inspiration. (OK, maybe not so Negan-like.)

By and by, Tracy showed Madison and Daniel to the spot where Troy had stuck a herd in frozen Georgia mud. Which apparently never defrosted, even after sunrise. Among the walkers, the girl said, was Alicia. Only ha! The one-armed walker that Madison mistook for her daughter was actually Tracy’s mother, whom she’d wanted to bite the woman she blamed for her abbreviated life.

Hardly a foolproof plan, but better than any of the adults have come up with, no?

Meanwhile, Troy and his crew showed up at Luciana’s gas station. Outgunned, the villain — what even is a villain on the show? — asked Victor, of all people, to protect Tracy. Then, off screen — ’cause who wants action where are Big Issues to be addressed — there was apparently some major shootout that left almost everyone who wasn’t a series regular or special guest star dead.

As the episode crawled to its conclusion, Madison and Daniel were ready to tie Tracy to a tree and let her become Walker Chow. But wait! No! Strand showed up, in full redeemed mode, and stopped her. This isn’t what Alicia would want, he argued. And though “her body may not be here… she still is” — via her fan club.

In the end, Madison didn’t care that she herself was a hero to the Alicia-ettes. She set off to kill Troy, thereby finishing what she’d begun at the dam. Victor, behind him his wicked ways as well as his stint as Anton, was hella perturbed. “This is not the way to end this!” he cried.

Dunno about you, but I’m OK with it as long as it ends. These characters shift motivations more often than I change underwear. And is anyone else stunned that with so few episodes left, we’re still introducing new characters? The comments section is open for business.

