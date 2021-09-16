I fear for the safety of my investments after NS&I blunder

Photograph: Alamy

When attempting to sign into the National Savings and Investments website, I received an error message instructing me to speak to my attorney.

It turned out my record indicated I had granted power of attorney to another person. I certainly had not, and NS&I call handlers admit they have no evidence. I was variously told “human error, or a technical problem” must be to blame.

However, it greatly concerns me that an error such as this could pass control of my investments to an unknown third party, and that a call handler was able to arrange for the “block”, preventing me accessing my account, to be removed whilst I was on the phone. This implies a lack of checks and balances.

I now don’t have 100% confidence that my investments are safe.

SH, Devon

This is a thoroughly alarming blunder, and NS&I’s assurances that it undertakes regular checks are not reassuring.

In normal circumstances, it says, it checks that power of attorney documents are correctly certified, that the attorney’s ID can be verified and that the details on the holder’s account match the information supplied. It has not revealed who the mysterious attorney is, and whether they have any connection with you, but it promised to investigate what appears to have been a one-off, and let me know its findings.

So far, no word. If anyone else has had this experience, I’d like to hear from you.



Email your.problems@observer.co.uk. Include an address and phone number. Submission and publication are subject to our terms and conditions